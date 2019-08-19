State Theatre Updates Lineup With Two Shows Sold Out and Another Show Added

Two upcoming shows at the State Theatre have sold out while a local performer has been added to the lineup for the 93rd season.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (September 25) and Jersey Boys (December 12) officially sold out in the early hours of public sales following a two-week period of Member-only sales.

Local Christian Artist Amanda Danziger will celebrate the release of her Head & Heart album with a Release Show and Worship Night on Sunday, October 6 at 6:30 PM as part of the State Theatre's "Stage on Stage" Series. Doors open at 6:00 PM and are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. This is an outside promoter performance. State Theatre member benefits do not apply.

"When your heart is singing songs that burst in glory to God after a long day's work, you get the Head & Heart EP. This album has been in the works for the past three years, hit some roadblocks, but strengthened for the better. I'm excited to share with you the songs that God has given me in joy, sadness, pain, and goodness. This night will be a celebration of sharing the Head & Heart EP and also a night to worship with you. We'll do songs that you may know by heart to sing aloud, melodies that will tune your heart to listen & reflect, and music that will just be so good for the head, heart, and soul. Cory Shelly will be opening the night, so come and enjoy a night on the town with us."

~ Amanda Danziger

Cory Shelly is a singer-songwriter from eastern Pennsylvania. In October 2016 Cory released his debut album Hope for the Broken, which in his own words is "a collection of songs filled with hope and peace in a world where people are constantly bombarded by fear and pain." Roughly six months following the release of Hope for the Broken, Cory released the EP Oh Marie in March 2017. Oh Marie is five-track folk record that celebrates love, life and the pursuit of one beautiful woman.





