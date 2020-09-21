State Theatre To Present Great Russian Nutcracker Stream

The stream takes place on Saturday, December 19th.

Keep your holiday tradition alive by streaming Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker on Saturday, December 19th. The stream is presented by and benefits the State Theatre Center for the Arts.

Go back to a simpler time and celebrate this Christmas tradition with the whole family. See Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from the best seat in the house - your living room! Take this opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and experience the smash-hit Holiday tradition in this ground-breaking Video on Demand debut. Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made. Hear it first-hand from world-class artists, designers, and the creators of this cherished production. See the full performance as captured on stage plus an up-close look at the behind-the-scenes action.

The online stream of the Great Russian Nutcracker begins at 8:00PM on Saturday, December 19th. Tickets for the stream are $50 with a $65 ticket including a streamed Meet & Greet that takes place at 1:00PM that same afternoon. $25 from each ticket sold will go to the State Theatre's "YOUR Seat is Waiting" fundraising campaign. BSI Corporate Benefits is sponsoring this streaming event.

Tickets are being sold through the Moscow Ballet's ticketing platform. For more information and a link, patrons can visit www.statetheatre.org. Nutcracker merchandise is also available. Patrons will have access to the on-demand stream through January 1, 2021.

Experience the magic of the Great Russian Nutcracker with never-before-granted access behind the scenes. Relive old memories and make new ones at the same time this holiday season. Make this Christmas special; don't miss this celebration!

Your contribution to the State Theatre's "YOUR Seat is Waiting" Campaign will be helping us sustain the organization until we can safely open again and serve our community through the arts.

