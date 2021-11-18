State Theatre Announces 2021 BRIGHTER THAN EVER Campaign

The non-profit State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton announces the 2021 Year End Giving Campaign - Brighter Than Ever! - reaching out to the community for donations to support upgrading its current lighting system. Imaginative lighting effects create the magical moments in the beautiful State Theatre, and large scale Broadway stage shows need vivid stage lighting that masterfully brings artists' performances to life.

Our aging lighting board and equipment are in need of updates. The system is 20 years old, and still uses floppy discs. A dinosaur in technology! Unfortunately, we have many significant expenses associated with re-opening and new safety protocols, and we have not been able to make important and much needed upgrades to our stage lighting system. Can you help? We're reaching out to our members, corporate partners and other community friends to help us with our Brighter Than Ever! Campaign. With your assistance, we'll be able to obtain a new lighting board and dimmer system upgrades, adding to the performance enjoyment of every State Theatre show for years to come!

"We are thrilled to be welcoming audiences and touring artists back to our breathtaking venue", comments Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer of the State Theatre. "The theatre is in great need of lighting technology updates so that we can continue to deliver the top-quality show experience that our patrons expect. We are deeply grateful to our generous Lehigh Valley supporters, who not only partner with us to preserve our historic treasure, but also to provide technical enhancements that lead us into a bright future of serving our region. ."

The goal for the campaign is $50,000, and donations of any size are much appreciated. For donations of $100 or more, your name can be in lights on our marquee with other campaign donors as our thanks from December 24-January 2! We are grateful to be back in the business of show business, and with your help, your State Theatre's future will be Brighter Than Ever!

Tax Deductible Contributions can be made to: State Theatre Brighter Than Ever! Campaign, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042 or online at www.statetheatre.org

Past successful campaigns have resulted in improvements to the historic theatre's curtain, roof, interior plaster, backstage/dressing rooms and plumbing.

Photo Credit: Wilson Black