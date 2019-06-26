Star of the Day Announces Summer Shakespeare Production ROMEO & JULIET A ROCK CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Jun. 26, 2019  

Star of the Day Announces Summer Shakespeare Production ROMEO & JULIET A ROCK CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Star of the Day presents its 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production: Romeo & Juliet A Rock Concert Experience Friday and Saturday, July 19th & 20th in Macungie, PA. This production combines the traditional Shakespeare text with rock music from several decades giving it a fresh new spin on this timeless classic.

Directed by Olivia King, this is a one weekend only event at The Macungie Institute, 510 E. Main St., Macungie, PA 18062. Performances are Friday, July 19th at 7:30PM and Saturday, July 20th at 2PM & 7:30PM. All tickets are $20. Seating is limited, so it recommended you purchase your tickets online. Priority seating will be given to those who purchase their tickets online in advance. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.

For full details and to purchase your tickets visit www.StaroftheDay.org



