St. Andrew's Episcopal Church to Present THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER This Holiday Season

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Yardley will present Thornton Wilder's one act play The Long Christmas Dinner on December 11 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

Wilder breaks the boundaries of time and invites us to join the Bayard family during one long Christmas dinner as generations of their family appear and depart. In just 35 minutes, The Long Christmas Dinner represents the lived experiences of nine decades. The show includes a cast of professional actors of stage and screen alongside talented parishioners, under the direction of Gary Sloan.

During the pandemic, the St. Andrew's Players presented Darkness Into Light in collaboration with Congregation Kol Emet and the Zubaida Foundation Masjid, as well as a pioneering livestream of Shakespeare's King Lear, featuring Stacy Keach and Patrick Page.

Admission to The Long Christmas Dinner is free but reservations are requested at yardleychristmasdinner.eventbrite.com. Performances will be held in the church at 54 W. Afton Avenue in Yardley, PA. Seating is general admission, and masks are required for the actors' safety.