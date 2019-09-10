South Street Art Exhibit Comes To Philadelphia At Da Vinci Art Alliance

Da Vinci Art Alliance (DVAA) is proud to host South Street from the 90's, a solo exhibition of mixed-media works by DVAA member Phoebe Murer opening November 3, 2019 at 1pm and running through November 24, 2019. Murer uses layered paper and boxes to create sculptures that address how gentrification can destroy the personality of the neighborhood. The public opening reception will take place on November 3 from 1-3pm, followed by an after party Tattoed Mom starting at 3pm.

Due to rising rent and the struggle of small-business owners to keep up, South Street in Philadelphia looks and feels very different than it did in the 1990's. TLA video, Tower Records, Pearl Paint, Zipperhead, Soho, and Book Trader are just a few of the small businesses that have been re-developed during the most recent phase of gentrification in Philadelphia. Phoebe Murer's process of layering and recycling old materials into nostalgic landscapes preserves the memories of a space before the influence of forign investment. In the upstairs gallery at Da Vinci Art Alliance, Phoebe Murer's 3D collages will bring some of the distant culture back to South Street. In addition to this exhibition, DVAA has created an instagram account, @southstreetinthe90s, digitally collecting and archiving photos of South Street in the 1990's.

After the November 3 opening reception at DVAA, there will be an after-party at Tattooed Mom where the community is invited to color 90's-inspired line drawings by Murer. In addition, Tattooed Mom will be selling 90's-inspired screen prints by the artist.

For more information, visit http://www.davinciartalliance.org.





