Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Fourth Show at Madison Square Garden This December

Sebastian Maniscalco has celebrated heights in live entertainment only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago's United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston's TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most comedy shows sold in a weekend for the venue. And now he rounds out his New York Metropolitan December 2021 run with one final show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 28. Tickets on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m. ET at Sebastianlive.com.

"I have always looked at New York City as a second home and I have had a special connection with the people of the city," shares Maniscalco. "Coming back to Madison Square Garden for my fourth and final show in the New York metropolitan area is something very special to me."

Currently on the road for his new Nobody Does This Tour, with so many new experiences to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is sharing his unique comedic perspective with the masses with this brand-new show.

Launching in November, the new tour dates find him returning to many of the arenas he sold out with his last performance including LA's The Forum, Boston's TD Garden and returns to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and Montreal's Bell Centre in 2022. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann continues as opener on the cross-country trek.

During the last year, the comic NBC's Nightly News dubbed, "comedy's new superstar," found new ways to connect with fans and flex his comedic muscles including hosting several virtual dinners with friend and chef, Dominick DiBartolomeo. Billed as "Sebastian's Sunday Supper" the events have offered the ultimate virtual dinner party, filled with amazing food and packed with special guests including Jerry Seinfeld Lester Holt , J.J. Watt, Christopher Lloyd and Rick Caruso.

The comedian also managed to notch several career firsts in 2020 including a two-night run guest-hosting ABC's " Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In addition to adding late night host to his growing list of hyphenates, Maniscalco also adds executive producer with the release of Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?

On top of coming to a city near you, fans will also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his new series, Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. The show premieres on discovery+ Aug. 12.

Maniscalco will also make a return to the big screen with a number of high-profile films. Projects in the works include a role in an untitled dramedy from Ray Romano , starring alongside Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Kalifa, Jason Derulo and more as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold; and opposite Robert DeNiro in About My Father, a film loosely based on Maniscalco's life. Stay tuned for news on the films' release dates.

2021 Arena Dates for Nobody Does This Tour

Thursday, Nov. 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Friday, Nov. 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Friday, Nov. 26 Hershey, PA Giant Center Arena

Saturday, Nov. 27 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thursday, Dec. 2 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday Dec. 3 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Saturday, Dec. 4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Dec. 5 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Thursday, Dec. 9 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, Dec. 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, Dec. 11 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, Dec. 12 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, Dec. 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Monday, Dec. 27 Elmont, NY UBS Arena (sold out)

Tuesday, Dec. 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Friday, Dec. 31 Albany, NY Times Union Center

For full list of tour dates (including theaters and 2022 shows), more information and to purchase tickets visit, sebastianlive.com

Photo Credit: Peggy Sirota