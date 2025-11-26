A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances At Doylestown Theatre Academy In December

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Doylestown Theatre Academy (DTA) invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season with its enchanting production of A Christmas Carol, running Dec. 20 & 21 at Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, PA. This beloved Charles Dickens classic comes to life with a talented cast of youth and adult performers, festive music, and beautifully designed sets.

The production is directed, choreographed and costumed by the multi-talented Stephen Casey, with music direction by Jaime Rogers who is also co-producer with Kevin Handy. Scenic painting and sets are provided by Becca Dunst. Assistant Director, Michael O'Hara will step into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by several additional skilled adult professionals from the Doylestown area.

This year's cast features over 45 youth performers from Bucks, Montgomery, and Hunterdon counties, blending the talents of local students with seasoned professionals. Together, they bring Dickens' timeless story to life, from the magical visits of the spirits to the joyful celebration of the Fezziwg's annual Christmas Ball.

Through a special partnership with the Central Bucks School District, DTA is offering free tickets to all CBSD middle school students, making this a family-friendly holiday event accessible to the entire community.

"Our students, adult performers and creative team have been working tirelessly to make this show magical," says Jaime Rogers. "A Christmas Carol is a story about generosity, compassion, and the joy of the season -values we are proud to celebrate through this production."

E early reservations are encouraged.