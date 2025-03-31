REV Theatre Company To Host HONKY TONK Benefit For Ukraine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come to Ulana's - featuring an evening of "Honky Tonk" on April 25 & 26. This unique evening features REV Theatre Company and a live band performing classic retro country hits. Plus a complimentary cocktail and sweet treats.

WITH LOVE FROM AMERICA: A HONKY TONK FOR UKRAINE is a benefit to aid Save Ukraine, an agency that rescues Ukrainian children deported to Russia, and reunites them with their families.

FROM AMERICA WITH LOVE: A HONKY TONK BENEFIT FOR UKRAINE

April 25 and 26 at Ulana's Nightclub

205 Bainbridge Street, Queen Village, Philadelphia

Ukrainian activist and civic leader Ulana Mazurkevich (President & Founder of the Ukrainian Human Rights Committee) will host two evenings of a benefit to support Save Ukraine, an agency that rescues Ukrainian children deported to Russia, and reunites them with their families.

"This is a vitally worthy mission and an immediate critical need which is terribly important to all of us involved in the project. And I am half Ukrainian. And in service of the cause our audiences are a guaranteed a heck of a good time to boot" says Rudy Caporaso, Co-Artistic Director of REV Theatre Company and the creator of A Honky Tonk For Ukraine. Caporaso also performs in the piece, with Madison Claus and Riley Irvine. Rosey Hay directs.

The musicians are Eugene Desyatnick (guitar), Jonathan Donald (guitar), Rafael Gottlieb (guitar), Donna Renae (drums) and Carl Bright-Walck (fiddle), with Simon Bonenfant as Musical Coordinator.

Honky Tonk For Ukraine features classic retro sounds/song stylings of legendary artists Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Buck Owens and more, and includes iconic hits like Hey Good Lookin', Jackson, D-I-V-O-R-C-E, Act Naturally, plus genuine lasso-twirling rodeo tricks.

Pounds of sequins, yards of fringe and really big hair! Honky Tonk For Ukraine will be more fun than your first time at the rodeo, all you Rhinestone Cowboys and frisky Philly Fillies! Don't miss this hoedown, pardner! Yeehaw!

Rudy Caporaso - REV Theatre Company's Co-Artistic Director, has worked extensively Off Broadway, regionally, and in the UK. He played the title role in Hamlet, Iago in Othello, Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, the Dromio twins in The Comedy of Errors, Dido in Carthaginians and The Dog in The Witch of Edmonton - all for REV. He was the creator of and performer in REV's Death Is A Cabaret Ol' Chum: A Graveyard Cabaret, (a critics' choice and audience favorite) for REV's Lil' Ol' Rodeo Show, The 1940s Canteen and REV's Vaudeville all for Philadelphia Fringe Arts as well as in Cape May, Burlington NJ, upstate New York and Scranton. Rudy wrote and co-directed Soda Pop Can: An American High School Shooting, a teen anti-gun violence piece, produced twice in the past year and which will now be made into an independent film in 2025. He is the creator of and performer in My Big Fang vampire Wedding, presented at Ulana's in last year's Philly Fringe. He is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and a member of Actors Equity Association.

Rosey Hay Co-Artistic Director, REV Theatre Company. She has directed A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Comedy of Errors, Hamlet, The Witch of Edmonton, Othello and Carthaginians, and co-directed Soda Pop Can and My Big Fang Vampire Cabaret - all for REV. New York: Numerous Off and Off Off Broadway productions. Hedda Gabler with Christine Baranski; Tom Jones, Wild Oats, No Orchids for Miss Blandish, Carthaginians, Mesmer with Christopher Reeve - Williamstown Theatre Festival. Royal Shakespeare Company (Assistant Director)- Romeo and Juliet. Co- Founder of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival. Faculty: Temple and the University of the Arts. Teacher/Director: Juilliard School, NYU Grad Acting Program. BA Sussex University. Recipient of 2021 and 2022 Illuminate the Arts grants from the City of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

Dates. Friday April 25 and Saturday April 26

Time. 8PM

Place. Ulana's 205 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia

Tickets $40.

Info: 646-326-7950

Comments