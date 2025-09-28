Photos: Quintessence Theatre Group's FIRE!!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quintessence Theatre Group's production of FIRE!! opens at the Quintessence Theatre on October 8.

Based on the magazine of the same name, FIRE!! was adapted for the stage by Marilyn Campbell-Lowe and Paul Oakley Stovall.

The cast for the world premire of FIRE!! includes Charlie Barney (Richard Bruce/Ensemble), Tyler Bey (Arthur Faucet/Ensemble), Kaisheem Fowler-Bryant (Wallace Thurman/Ensemble), Jordan Fidalgo (Female Dancer/Ensemble), Taylor J Mitchell (Gwendolyn Bennett/Dancer), Nichalas L Parker (Langston Hughes/Ensemble), Caroline Strange (Countee Cullen/Ensemble), Alicia Thomas (Zora Neale Hurston/Ensemble), Ivana R Thomspon (Ensemble/understudy Zora), Xavier Townsend (Male Dancer/Ensemble), and Imani Lee Williams (Emma/Ensemble).

See photos of the cast below:



