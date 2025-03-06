Photos: Cirque Du Soleil OVO Costume Installation On Display At Mohegan Arena At Casey Plaza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performs at Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaze from April 3-6, 2025. Prior to the show’s arrival, guests at the arena can enjoy an OVO display featuring actual costumes from Cirque du Soleil’s popular show. Check out photos from the exhibit.

The installation – available for viewing during upcoming events at the arena – includes costumes worn by OVO’s talented artists. Made up of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 53 artists, OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) showcases high-level acrobatic acts that redefine the limits of the human body.

Tickets for OVO are now available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

From crickets bouncing on trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting into all sorts of shapes, OVO exudes an extraordinary sense of spectacle that tickles the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO enchants our inner child with its gentle exuberance.

The show is suitable for all ages.

