Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! at Bucks County Playhouse

Jul. 8, 2019  

Bucks County Playhouse continues its 80th Anniversary Season with an all-new production of the high-energy, international musical sensation, "Mamma Mia!"

Directed by Tony-nominated actor and Upper Dublin graduate John Tartaglia and choreographed by Broadway's Shannon Lewis, the musical began previews on June 28 with an official opening performance on Sunday, June 30 at 5:00 pm and performs through August 3. The 2019 Bucks County Playhouse Season is sponsored by Bank of America

Michelle Dawson (Broadway's "Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark," "Mamma Mia!," "Ragtime") is Donna. Also starring is Sara Masterson ("Next to Normal" at Syracuse Stage) as Sophie, Devin Lewis ("Newsies: Live!") as Sky, Terra C. MacLeod (Broadway's "Chicago") as Tanya, Danielle Lee Greaves (Broadway's "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Rent", "Hairspray") as Rosie, Michael Hunsaker (National Tour, "Ragtime") as Sam, Peter Saide (Las Vegas' "Jersey Boys," "Desperate Measures" Off-Broadway) as Bill, Michael Dean Morgan (Bucks County Playhouse's "National Pastime" and Broadway's "Amazing Grace") as Harry.



