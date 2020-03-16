Philadelphia Zoo Temporarily Closes to the Public

Philadelphia Zoo announced today, because of the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 situation in our city and region, it will temporarily close to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17th.



"Closing to the public, we feel is the best decision for our guests, our staff, our animals and the broader community," says Vikram H. Dewan, the Zoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Protecting all of our stakeholders and slowing the spread of COVID-19 takes priority. Although we are unsure at this time how long our short-term closure will be in effect, we expect to maintain this status until regional containment of the virus has been achieved," says Dewan.



Essential staff including animal keepers, veterinarians, and public safety officers will continue to provide uninterrupted, exceptional care for the animals onsite under modified circumstances. Additionally, online Zoo fans can stay connected by visiting the Zoo's website and social media platforms to get updates as well as view awesome photos and videos.



Zoo officials will continue to assess the situation in real time and follow the recommendations of the Office of Emergency Management, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other national, state and local health agencies.



For daily updates and awesome photos and videos, Zoo fans can stay connected by visiting www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org or check out the Zoo's social platforms including Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.





