Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert With Gloria DePasquale

The winter concert of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), the most advanced full orchestra of the PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), showcases guest artist Gloria dePasquale, former cellist of The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Director/Conductor of PYOMI's Prysm Strings. The concert, led by Music Director and Conductor, Maestro Louis Scaglione, will take place on Sunday, February 12, at 3 pm in Verizon Hall of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. The orchestra will perform Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto and Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony.
Scaglione looks forward to the concert and said, "Performing with distinguished soloists like Gloria dePasquale is an important and impactful educational experience for PYO Music Institute students. I find that sharing the stage with a colleague of Gloria's status, given her 45-year career with The Philadelphia Orchestra, is rewarding and gratifying for both the students and me."
dePasquale shared her enthusiasm as well, "I always treasure the opportunity to perform with PYO Music Institute on stage at Verizon Hall. The chance to share the poetic elegance and pathos of the iconic Elgar Cello Concerto is a dream come true for me!"
Tickets for the concert can be purchased on https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223419®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kimmelculturalcampus.org%2Fevents-and-tickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and range from $20-$30. For more information, visit https://pyomusic.org/ .
