Philadelphia Theatre Company Remains Closed Despite Restrictions Loosening

In one month, COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Philadelphia. However, Philadelphia Theatre Company will take some time to return, CBS Philly reports.

"The theater industry was the first one out and will be the last one back," Philadelphia Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Paige Price said.

The arts locally employ more than 7,000 people each year, and financial losses have now topped $4 billion.

"You see the people on stage, but when you think about the ancillary effects of theater going dark, it's really devastating for a community, for all the neighborhoods," Price said.

However, productions need three to nine months lead time, and many teams are still mostly furloughed.

"I know that we have already lost talent and I know that there have been people who already left the business because they couldn't wait it out," Price said.

Philadelphia Theatre Company says one of their first initiatives for reopening is safety - implementing ventilation and touchless ticketing.

Read more on CBS Philly.