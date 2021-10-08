Philadelphia Theatre Company Announces New Season

Philadelphia Theatre Company is ready to welcome audiences back into the Suzanne Roberts Theatre for the return of live, in-person theatre. The 2021-2022 season will feature two world premiere plays, a Tony Award-winning play with soaring gospel and R&B music, and a chance for audiences to reawaken their senses.

The curtain rises again with The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle, a Co-World Premiere with the City Theatre in Pittsburgh. The comedy runs November 11 to December 5, 2021. The season continues in the new year with Tarell Alvin McCraney's NYC smash hit Choir Boy, set to run from February 18 to March 13, 2022. Choir Boy will be directed by PTC Resident Artist Jeffrey Page. The season concludes with the World Premiere of Madeline Sayet's solo show, Where We Belong, from April 15 to May 8, 2022. PTC requires that audience members present proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the venue. PTC is also offering reduced capacity seating in its mezzanine for audience members who would like to take an additional precaution at the theatre.

Subscriptions for PTC's 47th season will go on sale on September 16th online at www.philatheatreco.org or by phone at 215-985-0420. All shows are performed at PTC's home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146. Connect on social with Philadelphia Theatre Company at @philatheatreco on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



"I have looked forward to this announcement for so long," said PTC Producing Artistic Director Paige Price. "There's an acting tool called 'sense memory.' Simply stated, it is the remembering by the five senses of the sensory impressions one experiences, which are stored in your subconscious. We invite audiences to reawaken their own senses, by remembering how they felt sitting and sharing theatre together. There is simply no substitute for live performances."