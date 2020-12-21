Philadelphia Composer Launches 'We're All in This Together' Campaign

Emmy Award-winning Philadelphia-based composer, playwright and music therapist Andrea Green is launching a new original song, an anthem for the times - "We're All In This Together" - on multiple internet platforms and commercial media. Inspired by calls for unity from Dr. Anthony Fauci and President-Elect Joe Biden, Green wrote the song and enlisted other Philadelphia area talents to participate in her song and music video on a truly shoe-string budget - Emmy award winning Videographer/Documentarian from Quakertown, PA Henry Nevison, lead singer from Wilmington Jeremiah Cole DiPinto, and, both from Philadelphia, rapper/writer, Joshua Donovan W. and arranger, Anthony Passante Contaldi.

'We're All in This Together" is my gift to fellow Americans," Green stated. "It is my way of helping to unite the country during this challenging time. I feel it is so important to get the song out there now." Green hopes the song will be used as a vehicle to bring people together and foster healing.

With schools connected to the message and the music, it is being played virtually throughout the area. As a music therapist, Green knows the value of sharing educational messages musically to students. She continued, "Respect for others' health and the power of cooperation are the main messages of the song and having this team of talented musicians, producers with Henry's documentary skill, we are very proud of the opportunity w to build enthusiasm for the importance of all working together." Another Green song, "Don't Forget" (to Wear a Mask) is an upbeat children's song encouraging adherence to COVID-19 mitigation methods.

Jodi Sabra, Library of Congress Ambassador who is a Fulbright Teacher for Global Classrooms, said about the song, "'We're All in This Together' celebrates the opportunity of joining forces all around the world and demonstrates the power of music to unite people."

Jeremiah Cole is thrilled to be involved in this song and is honored to represent his hometown of Wilmington, DE reflecting his support of President-Elect Joe Biden. He said, "I feel that music is one of the absolute best communicators. It bridges gaps. I'm happy to be a part of any project that can do that at a time such as now. Being born and raised in Wilmington, DE, I'm also excited to have Joe Biden usher in this next era of change."

Green and her team see the enormous potential of "We're All in This Together" as a high-spirited anthem that can be played on radio stations and used by non-profit and commercial organizations to encourage everyone to fight this battle with COVID-19, especially now since the vaccine is becoming available to everyone globally.

As a composer, playwright, musical director, educator and music therapist, for 35 years Andrea Green has created an award-winning body of original musical theatre compositions that make a difference in the lives of children. She is known around the world for her inclusive children's musicals that foster empathy, understanding, acceptance and respect. As past national theater leader Kenneth Dingledine of Samuel French Music has said in admiration: "Andrea Green tackles the tough subjects and always delivers a fun experience for the performers."

Ms. Green's work was the subject of the 2015 Emmy-Award-Winning documentary by Henry Nevison, titled "On the Other Side of the Fence". The film follows Ms. Green's work as a music therapist using her musical as a therapeutic vehicle for partnering diverse groups of youngsters from the Germantown Friend's School and the HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy both in Philadelphia. The documentary also won a Gold Medal from The New York Festivals® (NYF) International Television & Film Awards, as well as the United Nations Department of Public Information Bronze Award for extraordinary public service. "On the Other Side of the Fence" is now distributed by American Public Television and has been televised on more than 61 PBS stations.

In 2019, Andrea Green was awarded the Grand Prize 'Exceptional Teacher as Hero Award" from the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia for making a difference in the lives of children for over 35 years. In 2015, the City of Philadelphia honored Ms. Green and teaching partner Teresa Maebori with a Proclamation for "Unique Tolerance Education".

Writing musicals and songs with a public conscience long has been a way of life for Andrea. Her mom was a music teacher and violinist, as well as a poet and songwriter. Her dad, a general practice physician in Philadelphia, encouraged young Andrea to bring her guitar, to play for patients at hospitals and nursing homes. Andrea's vast catalogue of musicals and songs are published by Concorde Theatrical, NYC and Andrea Green Music of Philadelphia.

A native of Melrose Park, Pa. who went to Cheltenham High School, Andrea studied Music Therapy at the University of Miami School of Music in Coral Gables, and later received a master's degree in Creative Arts in Therapy from Hahnemann Medical School (now Drexel) in Philadelphia. A member of ASCAP, Andrea Green serves on the board of non-profits The Children's Music Network and Pickleberry Pie.

Andrea Green's musicals have been staged from coast to coast, including; Danville Light Opera Company in Danville, Illinois, National Performing Arts Festival in Disneyworld, Columbia Preparatory in NYC, DaVinci Academy of Arts and Science in MN, NYC, The Millhopper School in Gainesville, Fla., Queen's University, ON, The Yankton Children's Theater in Yankton, South Dakota, Playhouse on Park in Hartford Connecticut, The Ritz Theater, in Westmont, NJ, St. John School of the Arts, St. John , The Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts, IA, Wolf Performing Arts Center in Narberth Pa. The Walnut Street Theater, Phila., Pa., Generation Theater Co. of Estonia and scores more.

Andrea is represented by IPEX Theatrical and Brian Sherman. Visit www.andreagreenmusic.com