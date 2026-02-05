People's Light to Stage Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT in 2026

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

People's Light will present a vibrant new production of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, adapted and directed by Andrew Watring in Watring's mainstage directorial debut, running February 25 - March 29, 2026. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.peopleslight.org.

Shakespeare's beloved comedy of mistaken identity, desire, and disguise is reimagined in a playground for the rich and powerful, set within the lavish world of the Duke's Palace Hotel and Resort. Drawing visual and cultural inspiration from Dubrovnik, Croatia, one of the rumored influences for Shakespeare's mythical Illyria, this brand-new take brings fresh specificity, urgency, and contemporary relevance to a timeless classic.

The story follows Viola, shipwrecked on a foreign shore, who disguises herself as a man to survive, setting off a whirlwind of romantic entanglements. As love interests expand from triangle to pentangle and social boundaries blur, servants outwit masters, power is subverted, and characters wrestle with who they are versus who the world sees them to be. Beneath the play's wit and whimsy, this production highlights themes that resonate deeply today: unequal wealth distribution, class division, and the performance of identity.

“Shakespeare stretches language, identity, and social order until they almost break and yet, somehow, everything still works,” said Andrew Watring, Adapter/Director of Twelfth Night and Associate Artistic Director at People's Light. “That spirit of experimentation gives us permission to ask questions rather than offer answers. It's my hope that audiences will find themselves in this language, this poetry, this cast, and this play, and feel invited into the joy, confusion, and humanity that Twelfth Night holds.”

The production showcases the depth of People's Light's Company Artists, bringing together longtime members Tom Teti and Julianna Zinkel, alongside newer Company Artists Shauna Miles, Jacob Orr, and Todd Lawson, with returning Guest Artists Nayib Felix and David Pica.

The full cast includes: Allison Jones, making her People's Light debut as Viola; Austyn Williamson (Sebastian); Nayib Felix (Orsino) Julianna Zinkel (Olivia); Todd Lawson (Malvolio); Tom Teti (Sir Toby); Jacob Orr (Sir Andrew); Shauna Miles (Maria); David Pica (Antonio); and James Lacey (Feste).

In a signature People's Light initiative, the role of Fabian will be played by a rotating cast of teen actors from People's Light's Teen Performance Lab, giving young artists the rare opportunity to balance a conservatory-style training program with professional mainstage performance.

Twelfth Night is brought to life by a dynamic artistic team whose work spans leading theaters across the country. Led by Associate Director Nora Gair and Stage Manager Tom Shotkin, the production features scenic design by Baron Pugh, with projects at The Public Theater, Juilliard School's Drama Division, and Capital Repertory Theatre, alongside Costume Designer Rebecca Kanach, known for her work at Lincoln Center, the Guggenheim, and Ars Nova's ANT Fest. Brooklyn-based lighting designer Ebony M. Burton (BĀS: The Harmony Between Me and You, Marie, It's Time) joins sound designer Caroline Eng (Roundabout Theatre Company's Yellow Face, Spotify's The Get Up), with Dr. Caz Batten serving as Gender Consultant, Gina Pisasale as Dramaturg, and Eli Lynn as Intimacy and Fight Director, shaping a production that is contemporary, intentional, and theatrically bold.

Original music is composed by Liz Filios, a composer, teaching artist, and actor whose score creates a richly textured sonic world that deepens the play's lyricism, emotional shifts, and spirit of play.

“Twelfth Night is a play I've long admired and questioned in equal measure,” said Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director at People's Light. “It is witty, subversive, and full of poetic yearning, but the sources of its humor can feel jarring given the realities of our current world. Andrew Watring brought forward a vision that embraces everything that makes this play wise, wistful, and wicked, while also adapting it to be more responsive to these times where identity has become such a battleground. With so many school groups attending this production, I'm especially excited to see how a wide range of audiences respond to Andrew's new spin on this classic comedy.”

“One of the things that makes People's Light unique is how we experiment with storytelling to build community,” said Shonali Burke, Managing Director at People's Light. “It feels especially fitting to celebrate Andrew Watring's mainstage directorial debut with Twelfth Night, a play that delights in invention of language, of identity, of possibility. Shakespeare reminds us that even when the words feel unfamiliar, performance allows us to meet each other there, to interpret the world together, and to rediscover the timeless questions of love, power, loss, and belonging.”

Accessibility and Inclusion at Every Performance

People's Light remains committed to making theatre accessible and welcoming for all. There will be a Relaxed Performance on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. featuring audio description, American Sign Language interpretation (provided by Hands UP Productions), and a pre-show sensory tour at 1 p.m. where guests can interact with set and prop elements and ask questions (free with RSVP to diiorio@peopleslight.org). This inclusive performance offers a “shush-free” environment where audience members are free to move around, vocalize, or step out and return as needed.

Open Captioning will be available during all performances from March 24 - 29 displaying dialogue on an LED screen to support patrons with hearing impairments and English language learners. Smart Caption Glasses, offering real-time captioning displayed directly on customizable lenses, will be available March 17–29 and is free with reservation when purchasing tickets.

People's Light's Accessibility Sponsor for the 2025/26 Season is Novocure.

Events + Special Promotions

Pride Night: February 27

Celebrate before the 7pm show at a gathering hosted by Andrew Watring, in partnership with the LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County and other community partners.

ShakesFest: March 21

A festival-style afternoon of workshops, food, and performances all across campus, leading up to the 7pm performance of Twelfth Night.

AfterWORDS: Post-Show Conversations

Join us after every Thursday evening performance for a moderated discussion with People's Light staff and occasional cast or creative guests. Share reflections or sit back and listen.

Groups 10+ Save

Groups receive 15 - 25% discounts plus custom benefits.

Call 610.647.1900 x111 or email groupsales@peopleslight.org.

$30 Access Dates

No promo code required.

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at 2pm

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Twelfth Night

William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Andrew Watring

February 25 – March 29, 2026

Leonard C. Haas Stage

Tickets start at $30

or by phone at 610.644.3500