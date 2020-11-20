People's Light Launches Digital Winter/Spring Season With A CHRISTMAS CAROL In Concert

People's Light announces a Winter/Spring Digital Season of premium online performances streaming on their virtual stage, Always On.

The series launches with A Christmas Carol in Concert, a joyous, music-filled celebration of Dickens' beloved classic recently filmed at People's Light and streaming December 8, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Always On Premium offerings also include America 2am, an original episodic series following the confessions and confrontations that unfold over late-night Zooms; Spiritual Uprising, a virtual concert from showstopping actor-musician Zonya Love (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Broadway's The Color Purple); and a filmed play to be announced soon. Access to individual Always On Premium performances ranges from $15 to $25 per household, or see it all and support People's Light with an Always On Premium Digital Pass for $75 or $150. Learn more at PeoplesLight.org.

This past summer, People's Light released plans for a reimagined 2020/2021 Season that included a return to live theatre in the spring. However, with the nationwide rise of COVID-19 cases, staged productions will not move forward this season. Current subscribers will be contacted by the People's Light Box Office and offered full refunds for 20/21 subscriptions.

"We are all eager to produce and experience live theatre again, but it's clear that we cannot safely resume performances in March as previously planned," says Executive Artistic Director Abigail Adams. "The landscape of American theatre looks very different this year. It's vital that we find ways to connect with our audiences, develop new relationships and skills, and most importantly, provide safe employment for theatre staff, artisans, and artists."

In April 2020 following the COVID shutdown, the Theatre launched People's Light - Always On, their online hub for virtual theatre, live-streamed events, music, and more. New this season is Always On Premium, a slate of immersive, premier performances created by locally and nationally acclaimed artists, produced specifically for the at-home viewer.

First to stream on Always On Premium is the brand-new A Christmas Carol in Concert, featuring 19 local artists ages 12 to 72, including Ian Merrill Peakes, Akeem Davis, Melanye Finister, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Pax Ressler. Music Director Mitch Chakour-a "musician's musician" who has toured with the likes of B.B. King, James Brown, and Bonnie Raitt, as well as being Joe Cocker's music director, keyboardist, and vocalist throughout the 70s and 80s-dusts off favorite 19th-century carols to complement original music by Barrymore Award-winning songwriter and People's Light Producing Director Zak Berkman. This virtual concert event was staged and filmed on the Leonard C. Haas Stage at People's Light, with health and safety measures in place.

A Christmas Carol in Concert will be followed by the original episodic web series America 2am, Zonya Love's Spiritual Uprising, and a filmed play TBA. Get access to everything Always On Premium has to offer, as soon as it's released, with the Always On Premium Digital Pass. People's Light fans who want to stay connected and support the Theatre can upgrade to the Always On Premium Zoom In Pass, which includes access to the same performances PLUS invitations to exclusive Zoom parties with People's Light staff and artists.

"People's Light remains committed to producing dynamic and relevant new work," says Producing Director Zak Berkman. "We see this digital season as an opportunity to continue to collaborate with our artists and connect them with local and national audiences from a wide range of ages and backgrounds. This is a surreal, difficult, and revelatory time for so many theatre makers. We want to find ways to amplify their creativity in whatever new forms are possible."

WINTER/SPRING DIGITAL SEASON

A Christmas Carol in Concert



Conceived by Zak Berkman, with original music by Zak Berkman

Adapted from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Stage Direction by David Bradley

Music Supervision and Arrangements by Mitch Chakour

Associate Music Director Justin Yoder

Film Directed and Edited by Leo Switucha

Streaming December 8, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Gather the family for a joyous, music-filled celebration of Charles Dickens' beloved classic. Hosted by renowned actor Ian Merrill Peakes, this filmed concert event features a stellar ensemble of local artists performing newly arranged 19th-century English carols, original music, and readings from Dickens' novella.

Featuring

Eliot Berkman-Lamm (he/him)

Mitch Chakour (he/him)

Akeem Davis (he/him)

Charlie DelMarcelle (he/him)

Melanye Finister (she/her)

Joilet Harris (she/her)

Keisha Hutchins Hirlinger (she/her)

Erin Clare Hurley (she/her)

Teri Lamm (she/her)

Lily Lexer (she/her)

Rachel Massey (she/her)

Susan McKey (she/her)

Kanako Omae Neale (she/her)

Ian Merrell Peakes (he/him)

Pax Ressler (they/them)

Jahzeer Terrell (he/him)

Tom Teti (he/him)

Alayna Todd (she/her)

Justin Yoder (he/him)

America 2am

Artists TBA

Episodes streaming February 22 - March 28, 2021

Amidst a neverending lockdown, what scandalous and life-altering revelations unfold at 2am? Each episode in this original series lets you into the late-night Zoom conversations that no one else was supposed to witness. Tune in for intrigue, rebellion, and betrayal from Americans fighting to make sense of a disconnected world.





Spiritual Uprising



Conceived and performed by Zonya Love

Streaming April 2 - May 2, 2021

Zonya Love (Lights Out: Nat King Cole, Broadway's The Color Purple) brings her forthcoming collection of reimagined Negro Spirituals to the People's Light stage in this filmed concert event. The nationally acclaimed actor-musician leads a full band through evocative new renditions of songs like "My Way's Cloudy" and "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" while illustrating the music's deep cultural and historical significance.

A Filmed Play TBA

Streaming late spring/summer 2021

People's Light is exploring a few exciting options for safely adapting a fully realized theatrical production to film. Stay tuned!



Always On Premium titles are all digitally streamed at PeoplesLight.org with an online account. Purchase individual titles for $15-$25 or get access to everything Always On Premium has to offer with a Digital Pass or Zoom In Pass. Once purchased, virtual performances can be enjoyed by everyone in the household, anytime, any number of times while a title is streaming.

A Christmas Carol in Concert Streaming for $25 December 8, 2020 - January 3, 2021

America 2am One-time $15 purchase provides access to every episode:

Episode 1 streaming February 22 - March 28, 2021

Episode 2 streaming March 8 - March 28, 2021

Episode 3 streaming March 15 - March 28, 2021

Spiritual Uprising Streaming for $15 April 2 - May 2, 2021

A filmed production TBA Streaming for $25 in late spring/summer 2021

People's Light offers a range of discounts to individual Always On Premium titles, including $10 access for theatre industry professionals and 25% off for military families, teachers, and frontline healthcare workers. If you are eligible for any of these discounts, you can redeem an online promo code by emailing the Box Office directly at tickets@peopleslight.org.

Those who have the means to do so can support People's Light by purchasing an Always On Premium Digital Pass for $75 or the Always On Premium Zoom In Pass for $150. The Digital Pass gives you unlimited access to all Always On Premium content: A Christmas Carol in Concert, every episode of America 2am, Spiritual Uprising, a filmed play to be announced, and any additional virtual performances produced this season. The Zoom In Pass includes the same access PLUS invitations to exclusive Zoom parties with staff and artists.

Questions? Leave a voicemail at 610.644.3500 or email tickets@peopleslight.org and a member of the Box Office will be in touch as soon as possible. Please note that the People's Light campus is closed to the public and staff members are working remotely Monday through Friday. All People's Light operations, including Box Office, will be suspended from December 24, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

People's Light aims to break down barriers to ensure that theatre is accessible for everyone. Throughout a typical season, the Theatre offers a range of accommodations and resources including but not limited to Open Caption and Relaxed Performances, live audio description, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. For A Christmas Carol in Concert, People's Light will provide optional ASL interpretation, audio description, and closed captioning, and hopes to continue similar offerings for the remaining Always On Premium titles. People's Light thanks their accessibility partners: American Sign Language interpretation provided by Rachel Owens and Hedie Kelly, with ASL coaching provided by James Caverly, for Hands UP Productions. Audio description provided by Nicole Sardella.

