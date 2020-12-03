Pennsylvania Ballet Presents Digital Encore of THE NUTCRACKER

To ignite the holiday season, Pennsylvania Ballet has announced a digital encore presentation of the company's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®. Originally presented on stage in 2019, the production will stream on paballet.org starting Wednesday, December 16 7:30 p.m. until Friday, December 25. The ballet will be available for unlimited online viewing for $50, and on Christmas Eve for $25.

"Despite the challenges we've faced this year, we hope that families will revel in holiday nostalgia by experiencing The Nutcracker from the safety and comfort of their homes," says Pennsylvania Ballet's Artistic Director Angel Corella. "This ballet has been the most celebrated holiday tradition for generations, and it is our hope that it will transport our audiences to a place of color, wonder and magic."

This version of the classic tale engaged acclaimed set designer Peter Horne who ingeniously transformed the stage to follow the wondrous journey of young Marie who visits the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve. The production also incorporated over 100 extravagant costumes designed by Judanna Lynn paired with lighting design by Les Dickert. Tchaikovsky's celebrated score was conducted by Beatrice Jona Affron with enchanting dance variations performed by principal dancers Lillian DiPiazza, Oksana Maslova, Mayara Pineiro, Sterling Baca, Jermel Johnson and Zecheng Liang.

To complement the ballet and preserve the holiday tradition, Pennsylvania Ballet will host a series of virtual Nutcracker Tea Parties for young theatergoers and their families, beginning Saturday, December 19. Attendees will get exclusive access to interact with Pennsylvania Ballet dancers, dressed in costume as favorite Nutcracker characters, through Q&A sessions, craft lessons and dance variations, among other activities.

The Nutcracker Tea Agenda

Tea with Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier

Saturday, December 19 at 3 p.m.

Tea with Candy Cane

Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m.

Tea with Dewdrop

Tuesday, December 22 at 4 p.m.

Tea with Mother Ginger

Thursday, December 24 at 4 p.m.

Single tickets for each virtual Tea are available for purchase for $15, and a bundle ticket for all four Teas is available for $50. A 'Party Pack' consisting of one Tea and one Nutcracker viewing is available for $35 and a value deal for all four Teas and unlimited online viewing of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® is available for $70. Tickets to the digital presentation and the Teas can be purchased via paballet.org.

The digital presentation of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® will be shared with the public for the first time with the cooperation of ©The George Balanchine Trust, the labor unions for the Company's artists and other behind-the-scenes personnel, as well as the rights holders for the music, sets, costumes and lighting design.

Cigna is the Presenting Sponsor and the Karin and Stanley Schwalb Family Foundation is the Lead Sponsor of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®. The William Penn Foundation's support will provide complimentary streaming across select public schools in the greater Philadelphia area.

For more information about Pennsylvania Ballet, please visit Paballet.org.

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You