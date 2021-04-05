Penn State Centre Stage Virtual Announces April 2021 Season

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual will present four projects in April ranging from a one-act play to a radio drama, and a dance concert. All events are free and most can be viewed at sites.psu.edu/pscsvirtual beginning on their first date of performance.

Sea Wall by Simon Stephens, directed by second-year master of fine arts candidate Alison Morooney, is a short, vivid, and beautifully painted story about love and loss, faith and wonder, grief and family. It will be presented April 9-12, 7:30 p.m. EDT, at sites.psu.edu/pscsvirtual.

Next, PSCS Virtual will produce its first-ever radio play version of Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare, directed by Steve Snyder. The five-act play will stream serially beginning April 20, 7:30 p.m. EDT, at sites.psu.edu/pscsvirtual.

Then, second-year master of fine arts candidate Jennifer Delac will direct The Last Five Years, by Jason Robert Brown, music directed by Jordon Cunningham, April 22-­25, 7:30 p.m. EDT at www.showtix4u.com. This modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.

The season will culminate with a spring dance concert, Moving Forward, premiering Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. EDT, at sites.psu.edu/pscsvirtual.

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual is offered free to the public and was created to support Penn State students during this difficult time.

