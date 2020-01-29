Musicopia String Orchestra Will Hold First Concert of the Season in February

The Musicopia String Orchestra program (MSO) will hold its first concert of the season on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4PM. MSO is an after-school orchestra program for primarily Philadelphia students ages 7-18, many of whom come from schools without an orchestra program and would therefore not have the opportunity to participate in a musical ensemble. There are currently 74 students in the orchestra program from 32 schools across the area.

Founded by Musicopia in 2005, the Musicopia String Orchestra program is based on the philosophy that participating in serious, long-term musical endeavors can have a transformative impact on students, encouraging discipline, teamwork, and personal and creative development.

MSO serves students throughout the greater Philadelphia region with three levels of ensemble: the Musicopia Young String Players, the Musicopia String Orchestra, and the Musicopia Chamber Orchestra. All three ensembles will be performing in Saturday's concert.

The orchestra students rehearse weekly with a core faculty of passionate and committed conductors and teaching artists. Supplemental activities include intensive chamber coaching for advanced students and various collaborations with guest performers.

WHAT:

Musicopia String Orchestra Winter Concert with works by Vivaldi, Soon Hee Newbold, Rimsky-Korsakov, and more.

WHEN:

Saturday, February 1, 2020

TIME:

4-5PM

WHERE:

Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

FREE, no tickets required



Musicopia's mission is to provide opportunities for children to experience, learn, perform, and appreciate music. Since its founding 1974, Musicopia has helped more than 325,000 children experience the benefits of first-hand exposure to the arts, and is a recognized leader in rebuilding and revitalizing school music programs. Musicopia reaches thousands of children each year in the Delaware Valley through in-school music education, a string orchestra program, drumlines programs, and its Gift of Music Instrument Donation Program. Musicopia places a priority on reaching students who are underserved and cut off from the region's rich cultural life. Through its high-quality programs, Musicopia aims to give all children, regardless of circumstances, the opportunity to have their lives transformed by music. For more information, visit www.musicopia.net.





