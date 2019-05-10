Martha Graham Cracker Makes Atlantic City Debut At Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Forget everything that you know about drag shows. The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret is a drag show for people who love drag shows and who think that they don't like drag. The Philadelphia-based sensation will be making her Atlantic City debut on August 2, 2019 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Tickets to the rock-and-roll drag cabaret extravaganza go on sale Friday, May 10.

Called "the best show in town" by Jump Philly, The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret sits at a unique intersection of theater, drag, comedy and, by all means, a full blown rock and roll concert. Founded in Philadelphia in 2005 by Dito van Reigersberg (Martha) and Victor Fiorillo (keyboards), Martha and her fellow bandmates have performed to sold-out houses throughout the country, including New York's Joe's Pub at The Public and The Trocadero, TLA, and FringeArts in Philadelphia.

Martha Graham Cracker's Borgata show starts at 9PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Music Box. Tickets ($20) can be purchased by visiting theborgata.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You