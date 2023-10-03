Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

The Queen of Christmas and music icon Mariah Carey has announced the return of her Christmas extravaganza – Merry Christmas One And All!

The special 13-date run will kick off on November 15 in Highland, CA making stops in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on December 17th at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Produced by Live Nation, the Merry Christmas One And All! performances are set to be the must-attend events of this winter, as these live shows will be Mariah Carey’s exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season. This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and fan favorite chart toppers.

How to Get Tickets to Mariah Carey's Christmas Shows

Tickets to shows will be available via several presales beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10AM local time ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 6th at 10AM local at LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to a pre-show reception, exclusive merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MARIAH CAREY – MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL! TOUR DATES:

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino*

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell^

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

*Not a Live Nation Date

^American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to this show before the general onsale beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10AM local time until Thursday, October 5 @ 10PM local time.

About Mariah Carey

MARIAH CAREY is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) – more than any solo artist in history.

With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon” awards, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special In ternational Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Carey’s cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels’ “Precious.”

A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.

In 2020, Mariah’s riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. In 2021 she announced the launch of her foray into the world of spirits with Black Irish – an Irish cream with a name that serves as a playful nod to her family heritage.