Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

Tickets will go on sale to the general beginning Friday, October 6th at 10AM local.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

The Queen of Christmas and music icon Mariah Carey has announced the return of her Christmas extravaganza – Merry Christmas One And All!

The special 13-date run will kick off on November 15 in Highland, CA making stops in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on December 17th at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Produced by Live Nation, the Merry Christmas One And All! performances are set to be the must-attend events of this winter, as these live shows will be Mariah Carey’s exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season. This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and fan favorite chart toppers.

How to Get Tickets to Mariah Carey's Christmas Shows

Tickets to shows will be available via several presales beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10AM local time ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 6th at 10AM local at LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to a pre-show reception, exclusive merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MARIAH CAREY – MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL! TOUR DATES:

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino*

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell^

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

*Not a Live Nation Date

^American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to this show before the general onsale beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10AM local time until Thursday, October 5 @ 10PM local time.

About Mariah Carey

MARIAH CAREY is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) – more than any solo artist in history.

With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon” awards, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special In ternational Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Carey’s cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels’ “Precious.”

A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.

In 2020, Mariah’s riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. In 2021 she announced the launch of her foray into the world of spirits with Black Irish – an Irish cream with a name that serves as a playful nod to her family heritage. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere Photo
The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere and Celebrated Repertory

The Mark Morris Dance Group will resume touring for its 2023-2024 season, with fifteen confirmed nationwide and international stops from October 2023 to June 2024. Learn more about where to catch the show here!

2
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October Photo
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Set For Newtown Stage In October

A thrilling mystery unfolds as a young man investigates the murder of a dog in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME. Don't miss this captivating production at Newtown Theatre from October 19th-22nd.

3
Herb Smith Conducts The No Name Pops in Their Debut in Verizon Hallat the Kimmel Cultural Photo
Herb Smith Conducts The No Name Pops in Their Debut in Verizon Hallat the Kimmel Cultural Campus, October 28

The No Name Pops will have their debut performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at the end of this month when they present Let's Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound. The performances will take place on October 28 at 3 and 8pm in Verizon Hall.

4
Student Blog: A Week in the Life: Audition Edition Photo
Student Blog: A Week in the Life: Audition Edition

Since I’ve gone back to school, my time has been split between classes, writing for my college’s newspaper, and lots and lots of theater. I’m in two productions right now—Legally Blonde and Newsies, also known as arguably two of the most iconic 21st century musicals—and auditions happened to be just a few days apart, making the first week of September a theater-filled week of craziness.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World TheatreCarrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre
Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob ElordiVideo: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi
Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David GeffenPhotos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Video: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & MoreVideo: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & More

Videos

Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Family Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (9/09-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cappella Pratensis & Sollazzo Ensemble - The Feast of the Swan
Penn Live Arts (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Erena Terakubo
Penn Live Arts (11/19-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Krendl ♦ Power of Imagination
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substance of Fire by Jon Robin Baitz
Theatre Ariel (10/14-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Temple Theaters (3/21-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Comedian Rhapsody
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/14-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You