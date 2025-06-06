Manayunk Arts Festival Celebrates 36 Years with Over 300 Artists and New Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The tri-state area's largest outdoor juried arts festival returns to Main Street this summer as the 36th Annual Manayunk Arts Festival takes place Saturday, June 21, 2025 (11AM–7PM) and Sunday, June 22, 2025 (11AM–5PM). Hosted by the Manayunk Development Corporation, the two-day event will once again transform the historic Main Street corridor into a vibrant hub of creativity, featuring over 300 artists across eight disciplines and drawing more than 100,000 visitors.

Since its debut in 1990, the festival has grown into the premier showcase of fine art, craft, and emerging talent in the region. The event is free and open to the public, welcoming collectors, designers, families, and curious passersby to experience the best in painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, sculpture, fiber, and mixed media.

2025 Festival Highlights:

300+ Artists Nationwide: Juried artists will present works across eight categories including painting, drawing, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

Emerging Artist Program: 30 up-and-coming talents will be featured on Grape Street, a side street dedicated to showcasing new voices in visual arts.

Interactive Demonstrations: Attendees can watch live art-making in real time, with select artists—including Arshayla Robinson—hosting on-site activities.

Local Flavor: Visitors can explore Manayunk’s restaurants, boutiques, and breweries, many offering special deals throughout the weekend.

Family-Friendly Environment: Activities, shade tents, and public amenities make this a welcoming experience for guests of all ages.

Rain or Shine: The show goes on, regardless of weather—umbrellas and walking shoes recommended!

2025 Poster Artist: Bryane Broadie

Each year, one artist is selected to have their work featured across all festival marketing platforms. This year’s honor goes to Bryane Broadie, a multimedia artist from Prince George’s County, MD. Broadie, who blends digital design and mixed media with bold, Afro-futurist influences, draws inspiration from Black history and queer identity. His work—featured on 2025 festival posters, ads, and billboards—symbolizes the power of art to “heal, inspire, and remind us of the beauty and hope that reside within each of us.”

Festival Access and Transportation

Getting to the festival is easy:

SEPTA Access: Take the Manayunk-Norristown Line or bus routes 61 and 35.

Shuttle Service: Round-trip shuttles are available from Ivy Ridge Train Station and 555 City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd. Cost: $4 round-trip for adults, $2 for children. Proceeds support the North Light Community Center.

Parking: Limited street and lot parking is available. Handicapped parking can be found near Main & Levering Streets.

Participating Artists and Businesses

The festival showcases nationally recognized artists and Manayunk favorites alike. Among the many creatives presenting this year:

Painting & Drawing: Anita Rundles, ArtByAlicia, Edwin Lester, Foster Philly Art

Jewelry: House of Metalworks, Free Spirit Jewelers, Panache Jewelry

Fiber: CieraMade, Koza Cashmere, True Blue Collections

Ceramics: Goose and Swan Pottery, Ian Petrie, Mud Pottery

Glass: Atelier Glass Studio, Bambino Glasswares

Photography: Life Art by Stacey Granger, Spielman Photography

Emerging Artists: Ashley Siegel, Shana Patterson, Vik Hart, and more

Local Businesses Participating: Chabaa Thai Bistro, Main Street Music, The Couch Tomato, Safa Plant Co, Blondie, BabyFace Studio, and others

Comments