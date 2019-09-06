Love Drunk Life Brings Two Shows To Philly Fringe

Production company Love Drunk Life will bring two shows to this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival. First up will be The Murder & Booze Cabaret, opening September 6th at the Arden Theater Hamilton Family Arts Center. The show recently enjoyed a run in the New Jersey Fringe Festival.

Originally commissioned in 2015 as apart of the One Book New Canaan Project, The Murder & Booze Cabaret features real and real-crazy drunken tales of fame and violence from the 1920s fused with jazzy riffs on modern pop songs for a night of high notes, low blows, and bespoke cocktails. Devised by Katie Frazer and Brandon Monokian and directed by Shamus Hunter McCarty, the show will star Allison Boyle, Camille E. Young and Sam Kwietniak. Kwietniak will also provide musical arrangements for the show.

Love Drunk Life's second Philly Fringe entry will open September 7th at the Arden Theater Hamilton Family Arts Center and is a reading of new play amethyst. written by Brandon Monokian and directed by Becky Fleckner. Set in a post-apocalyptic near future, amethyst. explores a world where vodka is made from seashells and the only music to have survived the apocalypse is Tchaikovsky and Britney Spears. A group of survivors must now rebuild. The reading will feature Allison Boyle, Katie Frazer, Jed Krivisky, Sam Kwietniak, Josephine Patane, Frank Schierloh, Tai Verley, Keith Watford, Hillary Wilson and Camille E. Young.

amethyst. is a part of EveryLibrary's third biannual Artist in Residence program which features Love Drunk Life's Monokian as well as illustrator, instructor, and live drawer Rachel Duggan and visual artist, author, poet, and facilitator VersAnnette Blackman-Bosia. For more information on EveryLibrary and their Artist in Residence program, please visit everylibrary.org

Founded by Katie Frazer and Brandon Monokian, Love Drunk Life is an arts production and creative lifestyle company working to cultivate theatre, film, books, music, and product for the artistic soul. Their feature film Happy Yummy Chicken stars cast members from Orange is the New Black, When They See Us and Doom Patrol and was called "a delightful cult classic" by The Huffington Post. Love Drunk Life's infamous Twitter parody Theatre Critic Trump has spawned two books, Theatre Critic Trump's Bigly Yuge Guide to Booking Broadway & Beyond: Volume 1 and Call Me By Your Stage Name. Their online Etsy shop provides product for actors and artists and is at etsy.com/shop/lovedrunklife. For more information head to lovedrunklife.com





