Knauer Performing Arts Center Celebrates Women's History Month With Special Performance By Rickie Lee Jones

The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is setting the scene for Rickie Lee Jones, the voice of a generation, as she narrates her journey through music on Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $62.00, and there is limited availability.

"Rickie Lee Jones is an iconic female musical artist and we could not be happier that she will be with us here in West Chester," said April Evans, executive director at Uptown! "This immensely-talented woman has staked her claim as an American music legend."

During this rare performance, audiences will hear Jones' unique range, that allows her to experiment with blends of pop, folk, R&B, and jazz. Her refusal to be limited to one genre not only added to her appeal as a cult heroine but also created hits such as "Chuck E's In Love," "On Saturday Afternoons," "Young Blood," and more.

The Chicago-born singer-songwriter has been a pivotal member of the music scene for over five decades, contributing over 20 albums and countless singles. In the 70s, Jones received numerous awards for her authenticity and musical storytelling, winning Grammy Awards in two categories: Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo or Group and Best New Artist. Jones was also listed as number 30 in VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Rock & Roll in 1999 while her album Piratesmade it to number 49 on NPR's list of the 150 Greatest Albums Made by Women. Her latest album, KICKS, released in 2019, features a twenty-year-long amalgamation of her favorite songs from pop, rock, and jazz communities.

Rickie Lee Jones' musical brilliance is just one of Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center's upcoming events. Be sure to check out the other talents coming to Uptown! in March such as Whiskey Rovers (March 17); Boston Comedy Festival's Saint Patrick's Comedy Spectacular (March 18), Dueling Pianos (March 24), and David Liebman & The Dalí String Quartet featuring WCU Criterions Jazz Ensemble (March 25).

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: Rickie Lee Jones can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/2763

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.