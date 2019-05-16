Kimmel Center Announces Partnership With Wawa Welcome America For Two Great Events

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, in association with Wawa Welcome America, announces Kimmel Center Great American Party on the Plaza, a FREE concert taking place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It's the third, consecutive year of the Kimmel Center's participation in Wawa Welcome America.

Enjoy free performances in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza direct from the 2019/20 season. This FREE event will feature festival-style activities along Spruce Street and live performances, including casts direct from Broadway - representing Dear Evan Hansen and Mean Girls - jazz performers, and the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, all under the 156,000 square foot glass ceiling, giving an outside festival vibe in air-conditioned comfort. The Kimmel Center's ShowStoppers education program will take the stage to lead Hamiltunes, a sing-along inspired by and covering selections from the highly-anticipated Hamilton musical. The evening includes family-friendly activities like face painting & balloon art; themed beverages and concessions will be available for purchase and "picnic-style" games will be available for FREE, along with activations from area arts organizations and a ton of swag & exclusive giveaways.

On Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m., the Kimmel Center is a supporting partner of the Wawa Welcome America Gospel on Independence performance. Join the powerful, 100-voice choir as they collaborate with the "Philadelphia Men's Fellowship Choir" in front of Independence Hall for an unforgettable gospel performance, debuting an inspiring performance by "The Sisterly Love Choir".

"Our Kimmel Center Great American Party on the Plaza showcases the breadth of accessible programming we offer all season long, while highlighting a slice of our wonderful education programming. We are delighted to welcome our Philadelphia neighbors into our home to celebrate independence and our rich history together," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "And what a thrill to be a partner for two of the Wawa Welcome America festivities this year: the brand-new family-friendly Party on the Plaza and the Gospel on Independence performance."

For more information on this FREE event, please visit www.kimmelcenter.org.





