John Lloyd Young to Headline 2022 GALAVANT IN THE GARDEN Gala to Benefit Bucks County Playhouse

Tony-winning star of "Jersey Boys" take center stage at the Seventh Annual Galavant in the Garden Gala to benefit Bucks County Playhouse on September 17 in Solebury, PA.

Presented by Playhouse Artists, the non-profit organization formed to support the growth and sustainability of the Playhouse, the evening will celebrate the past ten years as they raise funds to propel themselves into the next generation.

Nicole and Cam Maio, Amy and Peter Sargent, and Virginia & Manning Smith serve as the event's honorary co-chairs for the event that will honor Jeanne and Frank Cretella of Landmark Hospitality for developing new opportunities in New Hope and Lynn and Jim Dever, Bank of America Market President, for Bank of America's unwavering support as the Season Sponsors for the last five years. Jeanne & Frank Cretella of Landmark Hospitality are the event's Marquee Sponsors, with Lynn and Ed Breen as Presenting Sponsors. Platinum Sponsors are Susan and Jim Anderson; Capital Health; Kim and Ed Gibbons; Gayle Goodman and Jim Searing; Patricia and Adolf Herst; Alexandra Jupin and John Bean; Virginia and Manning Smith; and Sally and Harlan Weisman. The Bucks County Herald and River Towns Magazine are Media Sponsors.

Proceeds from the Galavant in the Garden support the nonprofit mission of Bucks County Playhouse, which includes student matinees, a new musical development program, and innovative education programs like the Student Theatre Festival, the Playhouse Youth Company, and year-round engagement programs for young people and adults.

Under a large festive tent and beneath beautiful autumn skies - attendees will gather at Brent Alderfer's Spring Creek Farm, a 125-acre farm committed to environmentally sustainable agriculture that serves the community. Guests will sip cocktails and enjoy a farm-to-table inspired feast catered by Fancy Fig Catering. Gala festivities include celebrations of the honorees, a live auction of carefully curated experience-based items, an opportunity to support the Playhouse Education programs, and a concert by John Lloyd Young, Broadway's "Jersey Boy." The night concludes with desserts, coffee, and cocktails.

Broadway's Jersey Boy, John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's "Jersey Boys" as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Brothers film. Through his performance, Young celebrates the classic hits from the '50s and '60s along with some of the Frankie Valli hits that made him an award-winning star.

Young has sung at the White House, the U.S. Congress, and to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl; Carnegie Hall; The Kennedy Center; Lincoln Center; New York's Cafe Carlyle; Feinstein's in New York, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; the Pasadena, New York, and Cincinnati Pops; New Year's Eve in Times Square; the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; Radio City Music Hall, and many others.

Young originated the role of "Frankie Valli" in the Original Broadway Cast of the international smash-hit, "Jersey Boys," garnering unprecedented accolades from New York and national media. He went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor to date to win all four leading-actor awards for a Broadway debut.

A limited number of tickets and sponsorships for Galavant in the Garden are still available. For more information, contact Christa Federico Marshall, Advancement Manager, at 267-740-2149 or Christa@buckscountyplayhouse.org or visit the Playhouse's website at www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org/2022-gala/

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City," which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.