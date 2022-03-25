Jazz Giants Kurt Rosenwinkel and Eric Alexander Perform Friday, April 1 At Chris' Jazz Cafe

Chris' Jazz Cafe will host one of the most incredible ensembles to have ever played together on the same stage in Philadelphia. On Friday, April 1 a quartet consisting of saxophonist Eric Alexander, pianist Joe Block, bassist Alex Claffy, and drummer Willie Jones, III will hit the stage with special guest guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.

Philly born Kurt Rosenwinkel is considered this generation's most influential guitarist and is now based in Berlin. Kurt will be kicking off a short tour in the U.S., beginning at Chris', and then will go to the Village Vanguard. Alexander is a straight-ahead jazz saxophonist known for his sophisticated hard- and post-bop style. This will be the first time Eric & Kurt have ever played together.

Jones has played with giants such as Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, Michael Brecker and leads his own quintet. Philly native Joe Block recently received his master's degree from the Juilliard School and has performed with the Wynton Marsalis Jazz Orchestra and saxophonist Chris Potter. Bassist Alex Claffy performs with vocalist Veronica Swift, saxophonist Seamus Blake, as well as Chris Potter and Eric Alexander.

"Dinner and Show packages" and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. "Pay-As-You-Wish" streaming is also available via https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/PhillyJazz or Venmo: @ChrisJazz-Café.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, making it Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. To learn more or to make reservations, call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.