Interact Theatre Company Returns with the World Premiere of SETTLEMENTS

InterAct Theatre Company continues its 2021-2022 season with SETTLEMENTS, a "world premiere" play by InterAct's founding Producing Artistic Director, Seth Rozin. SETTLEMENTS marks InterAct's 3rd live, in-person production since returning from the pandemic shutdown, following on the heels of its critically acclaimed THIS BITTER EARTH in February 2022.

Inspired by true events, SETTLEMENTS follows a resident theatre at a Jewish Community Center which finds itself pulled in conflicting directions when it commissions a new play about the Israeli Palestinian conflict from a Jordanian-Jewish playwright. One of the Center's major donors, the Center's Board President, the theatre's Artistic Director and the playwright each fight for a different outcome, while the Center's Executive Director tries to keep the institution from falling off its foundation. Playwright Seth Rozin, (TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR..., HUMAN RITES) knows a thing or two about navigating controversial subject matter while leading a non-profit theatre, but his inspiration comes from another source.

"In the aftermath of the real-life events that inspired SETTLEMENTS", says Rozin, "I became interested in writing about the incredible difficulty American Jews have talking openly, honestly and constructively about Israel. But as the world unfolded over the past few years, I began to see that my deeper interest was in capturing this moment in which our society is so divided, so polarized on so many fronts, that we can't find middle ground on anything, and that the center - literally and spiritually - is in danger of disappearing altogether."

Performances take place at the Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, located at 302 S. Hicks St. (between 15th & 16th and Spruce & Pine, and run April 1-24. More information about the show and tickets can be found here: https://www.interacttheatre.org/settlements

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For more about COVID safety at the Drake, please see our box office policies: boxoffice@interacttheatre.org.