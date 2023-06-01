High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department presents its annual New Plays Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7 PM. This annual festival is a culmination of the school's upperclassmen Theatre majors' work in the Scriptwriting and Directing courses in conjunction with technical design by the school's upperclassmen Production Arts majors.

This year the department will feature four fully-produced short plays: Conversations with a Stranger by Jules Brown, I HAVE NO MOUTH (But I Must Scream) by J. Freedman, Here We Go Again by Valencia Patrick, and The Most Ordinary of Un-ordinary Days by Madeline Ashby.

Charter Arts' Artistic Director of Theatre, Kelly Minner- Bickert shares: "These plays are varied and eclectic, ranging from themes of lost love, childhood trauma, interracial relationships, to aliens controlling the world. It is so inspiring to watch these young artists collaborate on original works and bring them alive on stage. The theatre faculty is incredibly proud of all the passion and creativity that went into this beautiful festival."

Tickets for the event are $5-$10 and are available online at CharterArts.org or at the door. Some adult themes and profanity. Appropriate for ages 14 and up.

