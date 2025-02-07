HOLY GRAIL OF MEMPHIS Extended Again At Arden Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arden Theatre Company's current production, Holy Grail of Memphis, will receive another extension due to its overwhelming popularity. The show now runs through March 9 with eight additional performances.

Holy Grail of Memphis is a world premiere comedy by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Michael Hollinger. Directed by Terrence J. Nolen, this heartfelt and humorous production explores themes of legacy, resilience, and the blues. The story follows Newton Stover II as he discovers the long-lost recordings of a legendary bluesman in the basement of his grandfather's dilapidated music studio. Determined to rebuild his family's legacy, Newton faces pressing challenges, unexpected visitors, and the ghosts of the past.

Performances of Holy Grail of Memphis run for approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

The additional show dates are as follows:

Tuesday, March 4, at 7pm

Wednesday, March 5, at 2pm

Wednesday, March 5, at 7pm

Thursday, March 6, at 7pm

Friday, March 7, at 7pm

Saturday, March 8, at 2pm

Saturday, March 8, at 7pm

Sunday, March 9, at 2pm

