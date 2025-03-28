GROUNDHOG DAY & More Lead Philadelphia's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Philadelphia for April 2025.

GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL

Ephrata Performing Arts Center - March 20, 2025 through April 05, 2025

Groundhog Day brings the beloved film classic to vibrant life on stage with an enchanting blend of humor, romance, and heartwarming songs. Follow the journey of Phil Connors, a cynical weatherman trapped in a time loop, reliving Groundhog Day over and over again. As Phil navigates the endless repetition, he learns to embrace change, find redemption, and discover the true meaning of life and love.

For tickets: click here.







In the Heights

Bristol Riverside Theatre - March 25, 2025 through April 27, 2025

Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical, In the Heightstells the story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. From the creator of Hamilton, this hip musical will win audiences over with its sweet story and hot tunes.

For tickets: click here.

Walnut Street Theatre''s DREAMGIRLS

Walnut Street Theatre - March 25, 2025 through May 04, 2025

Stars rise and fall... but dreams live forever! This sensational Broadway musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS is a sweeping and inspirational journey with a dazzling production, powerhouse vocal performances, and an unforgettable score filled with pop, R&B, gospel, disco and more!

For tickets: click here.

The Hobbit

Arden Theatre Company - April 02, 2025 through May 25, 2025

Our unlikely hero, Bilbo Baggins, would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. However, he somehow finds himself on a magically mystical adventure. Staged with speed and surprises, you’ll be delighted by this exciting new telling of Tolkien’s beloved story as Bilbo travels through freezing mountains and frightening forests, meeting all sorts of fierce and wonderful creatures — some who want to eat him and others who turn into dear friends. And discovers that some things are truly worth fighting for.

For tickets: click here.

C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters

Miller Theater - April 06, 2025 through April 06, 2025

Don’t miss The Screwtape Letters, the provocative, faithful and wickedly funny theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic novel about spiritual warfare from a demon’s point of view. The Screwtape Letters creates a topsy-turvy, morally inverted universe, set in an eerily stylish office in hell, where God is called the “Enemy,” and the devil is referred to as “Our Father Below.” The play follows His Abysmal Sublimity, Screwtape, as he strives to ruin the life and damn the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.