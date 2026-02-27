Lantern Theater Company Extends BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Through March

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lantern Theater Company has announced a one-week extension of its 2025/26 production of BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY by Pearl Cleage. The production will now close on Sunday, March 22, 2026, following strong demand from audiences and student groups.

The extension includes three student matinees and the following public performances:

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Directed by Brett Ashley Robinson, the production is Barrymore Recommended and features an ensemble cast of Kash Goins, Taylor J. Mitchell, Ebony Pullum, Tariq Kanu, and Cookie Diorio. Performances take place at St. Stephen's Theater in Center City Philadelphia.

Set in Harlem in 1930, BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY follows Angel, a singer seeking her big break, and her friend Guy, who dreams of designing costumes for Josephine Baker. When a stranger from the South enters their lives, their ambitions and relationships are put to the test. The play explores friendship, resilience, and the shifting cultural landscape of the Harlem Renaissance.

Robinson said, “Blues for an Alabama Sky is a play about the resilience of dreams and the gift of chosen family. I am excited to direct this hilarious heartbreaking play about friendship and hope that takes place during arguably America’s most glamorous period: Harlem Renaissance.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Dirk Durossette, Costume Designer LeVonne Lindsay, lighting designer Tydell Williams, and sound designer Elizabeth Atkinson. Rasheda Sesay serves as assistant director, with Maya Nguyen-Haberneski as stage manager.

Tickets range from $31 to $48 and are available at lanterntheater.org or by calling (215) 829-0395. Discounts are available for students, seniors, U.S. military personnel, and groups of 10 or more.

Lantern Theater Company’s 2025/26 season will conclude with the Philadelphia premiere of Franklinland by Lloyd Suh, opening in May 2026.