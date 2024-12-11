FIRES IN THE MIRROR Announced At Bristol Riverside Theatre This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA, 19007) opens their newly-renovated theatre with Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror, directed by BRT's Amy Kaissar, showing from February 4 to 23.

This tour de force one-woman show explores the historic 1991 Crown Heights Riots, presenting a tapestry of perspectives drawn from over 50 verbatim interviews. Join the incomparable Phyllis Johnson as she transforms into two dozen characters, each with a different truth about those three days.

Fires in the Mirror marks the inaugural production in BRT's beautifully renovated theater, boasting new seating and carpeting, increased accessibility, a new HVAC system, and upgraded electrical systems. Following months of restoration, BRT proudly offers audiences a fresh and upgraded space to experience Anna Deavere Smith's groundbreaking verbatim theatre storytelling and Johnson's riveting portrayals. Opening night is Thursday, February 6, at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets are available online or by calling 215-785-0100.

Bristol Riverside Theatre is thrilled to welcome Brooklyn-based actor Phyllis Johnson to the stage to inhabit the entire cast of Fires in the Mirror. Known for her depth and charisma, Johnson is a graduate of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University and brings a wealth of experience to this demanding show. Her theater credits include A Naked Girl on the Appian Way on Broadway in 2005, directed by Doug Hughes. Johnson has been nominated for two New York Innovative Theatre Awards: in 2007 for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role for I'm Through with White Girls at the 45th Street Theatre, and in 2009 for Outstanding Ensemble for Hug at the 14th Street Y. Recent television appearances include Zero Day alongside Robert De Niro, The Equalizer, Uncoupled, Law & Order Season 22, Blue Bloods, and Pose. As a voice actor, Johnson has contributed to over 400 film and television episodes, including BLACK SWAN (2010), American Gangster (2007), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

With Johnson embodying multiple roles, the play delves into the events that shaped its powerful story, conceived by Anna Deavere Smith in response to the 1991 Crown Heights riots. Fires in the Mirror presents multiple perspectives through verbatim interviews conducted by Smith with over 50 individuals. Politicians, religious leaders, everyday residents, and a range of voices, from grieving family members to community leaders, each offer a unique lens on the events that unfolded on August 19, 1991, when a car from the motorcade of Rabbi Schneerson, leader of the Chabad-Lubovitch movement, struck and killed 7-year-old Gavin Cato and severely injured Gavin's cousin, Angela Cato. Longstanding tensions erupted into three days of unrest in the neighborhood.

Originally performed by Smith, the play's powerful exploration of identity, community, and the aftermath of tragedy captivated audiences and also earned widespread critical acclaim and recognition, beginning with its debut at The Public Theater in New York City (1992). The production was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (1993) and won numerous other awards, including the Obie Award for Best

New American Play (1993) and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding One-Person Show. The production was also filmed for PBS.

BRT's production is brought to life by an exceptional creative team. Scenic designer Britton Mauk crafts the set, while Yael Lubetzky's lighting design adds layers of emotion and focus. Devario D. Simmons' costumes evoke the spirit and identity of each character, blending with Omer Mor's immersive soundscapes and Jessica Ann Drayton's innovative projections to offer context and insight. Together, this team delivers a production that honors the play's history while bringing fresh energy to its staging.

“This play marks a powerful moment for Bristol Riverside Theatre as we continue our mission to spark conversation and connection,” said BRT Producing Director Amy Kaissar. “We're honored to have the immensely talented Phyllis Johnson as the first actor to grace our new stage.”

Tickets for Fires in the Mirror are available at 215-785-0100, brtstage.org, or by visiting the box office at 120 Radcliffe Street between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (excluding all holidays), Monday through Friday. Bristol Township residents are welcome to $10 tickets while supplies last courtesy of Flager & Associates, PC available with valid proof of residency required to pick up tickets on the day of the show selected. More information, including a season production schedule, is available at brtstage.org.

