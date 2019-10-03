Edgar Allan Poe Relay To Feature Teams Of Poes Passing Raven Across Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is letting the feathers fly as they come tapping and rapping for their first new event. The 1st Annual Poe Raid Relay Race and Party will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from Noon to 4:00pm. Teams of four people, all who will sport their best Poe costume, will pass a Raven across Northern Liberties, from 700 Fairmount to Liberty Lands Park.

Along the way, the team members will come rap rap rapping and tap tap tapping as they make their way through various fun and challenging obstacles - all while protecting their Raven. The teams will compete for the Coeur de Conte - the Tell Tale Heart trophy. Neighbors, business owners, Poe fans, tourists and curiosity seekers are invited to come and ponder, week and weary, as they cheer on the Poes working their way across one of Philadelphia's most unique neighborhoods. The party at Liberty Lands Park will feature Poe-inspired food and drink, Poe Quizzo with WHYY's Peter Crimmins, Poe Puns by Mike Simons, a Literary Character Costume Contest for the kiddos, readings of Poe's works, doll making, face painting and more. Teams can enter for free. Spectators are invited for free to attend the relay and the party in the park. For more information, to register and for the schedule of events, visit http://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/poe-raid

"The Poe Raid Relay Race and Party is the first new event by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District formed in 2018," said NLBID Executive Director Kristine Kennedy. "I wanted to create an event that was truly unique, very memorable, and very Northern Liberties. We wanted to celebrate the character of the neighborhood, and involve something that the neighborhood can claim as its own. We have a long, long history of being a scrappy DIY arts district - and I wanted to play on that history. The Poe Raid will also expose spectators to a new part of the neighborhood they may not have explored before."

From one cold hand to the next, the ravens will be passed. The Poe Raid Relay Race seeks teams to participate against teams of small businesses in Northern Liberties. Each team simply needs to come dressed as Poe and be ready for adventure. The feathers will fly as team members relay the bird through the neighborhood from Fairmount to Liberty Lands Park. Spectators are invited to come cheer on all the passing Poes as they confront a unique challenge that will test their sanity, their wit, their perseverance. Teams registered so far include a who's who of local and fun small businesses, including the staff of El Camino, Artstar, Creep Records, North Bowl and others. While bragging rights are definitely enticing, the winning team will also take home a custom-made art piece, the Coeur de Conte - the Tell Tale Heart trophy.

At the end of the relay, the trophy will be awarded and one person from the competitors will win a prize for best Poe costume. The festivities will then begin with a party in the park, featuring Quizzo with WHYY's Peter Crimmins, Poe Puns, food and drink, readings and more.

The full day's line-up and schedule is as follows:

Noon - Team introductions and line up at start line

Noon to 1:00pm Relay Race from Fairmount and American to the southeast entrance of Liberty Lands Park. Heats of 5 with a run-off final.

1:00pm Party in the park with doll making, readings, face painting, food and drink by El Camino, arts and craft vendors, and more surprises.

1:30pm to 2:30pm Poe Quizzo with WHYY's Peter Crimmins. Think you know Poe? Sign your team up for three rounds of ten questions. The winning team wins a $100 gift certificate to North Bowl.

2:00pm to 2:30pm Kids Literary Character Costume Contest - kids dress as their favorite character from a book or author. No superheroes.

3:00pm to 4:00pm Readings of Poe's work from the stage.

3:00pm to 3:30pm Poe Puns by Mike Simons, who is neighborhood famous and a "long time resident" of the 700 club."

Prizes for best costume and for the kid's literary contest will include special items from the Edgar Allan Poe House gift shop, plus other businesses in the neighborhood. Other activities will be announced closer to the event. The event will also have on hand information about the Edgar Allan Poe House, located at 532 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

"Edgar Allan Poe's house is on the edge of Northern Liberties, and is in a way the welcome to the neighborhood for tourists and visitors coming from Center City," Kennedy added. "It is a real gem and treasure that helped inspired this first event. It is a win-win to honor that historic treasure, while creating a new annual tradition that we hope to grow - and that we hope will get weirder and weirder with each passing year. Nothing is more unique and visual than Poe dressed competitors passing a Raven through the neighborhood."

This family-friendly event is free to attend. While Poe was entranced with the Black Cat, this is more of a dog-friendly event. Poe costumes and raven puppets/toys, though, are welcome and encouraged.

More more information, to register a team and for the schedule of party events, visit:

http://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/poe-raid

The NLBID was formed in 2018 to compliment city services and to promote Northern Liberties as a vibrant place to shop, visit, work, and live. For more about the NLBID, visit http://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You