EVERY BRILLIANT THING Returns To Arden Theatre Company For 35th Anniversary Season

Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe's gripping one-man play, Every Brilliant Thing, starring Scott Greer and directed by the Arden's Producing Artistic Director Terry Nolen, returns to the Arden Theatre for a third engagement from November 3 through December 11, 2022 on the Arden's Arcadia Stage.

"What makes Every Brilliant Thing so special is because of how the play involves the audience, the show is different every single night," adds Nolen. "Part of Scott Greer's brilliance in this role is that he is able to involve the audience in a truly unique experience each performance. We look forward to having new audiences see the play and welcoming back all of those who said they couldn't wait to see it again."

This moving, insightful and hilarious one-person play that is unlike anything you've seen before. Arden favorite Scott Greer, who won a Barrymore Award for his previous work in Every Brilliant Thing, leads audiences through a remarkable journey that truly examines what makes life worth living - and the power of theatre to bring people together.

Single tickets to Every Brilliant Thing are currently on sale at the Arden's box office, or online at ardentheatre.org. Student and military discounts available.

Arden Theatre Company presents

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Written by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe

Directed by Terry Nolen

Starring Scott Greer

November 3 through December 11, 2022

Various times

Ardentheatre.org

Safety continues to be front of mind for us as we start this season. At this point in time, masks are optional, but strongly encouraged. All Arden employees are required to be vaccinated, but we will no longer be checking vaccination cards for audience members. We will of course continue to monitor local and CDC guidelines and will share any updates to our safety plan directly with you. You can find our current health and safety practices at ardentheatre.org/reopeningplan. Thank you for helping to make the Arden safe for all - audiences, artists and staff.

Arden Theatre Company was founded in 1988 by Terrence J. Nolen, Amy Murphy, and Aaron Posner. The company began producing at the 70-seat Walnut Street Theatre Studio, and was immediately hailed as a welcome addition to the Philadelphia theatre community. After our second season, we co-founded the St. Stephen's Performing Arts Center, which held a larger theatre and a unified location for classes, education programs, administrative offices, and production shops.

In 1995, the Arden purchased and renovated a 50,000 square foot building in historic Old City, creating a thriving two-theatre complex and a new home. Our presence has helped Old City emerge as one of the region's most popular destinations, with a significant economic impact on the neighborhood. The move was also the catalyst for the creation of Arden Children's Theatre in 1998, the city's first resident professional children's theatre. Arden Children's Theatre was founded on the dual premises that children's theatre must maintain the same high production values as our nationally-respected Mainstage shows, and that theatre should be affordable for children and their families.

In November of 2013, we opened the Hamilton Family Arts Center; a two-story, multi-use building situated just north of our main theatre building. The building houses six classrooms, a teacher resource center, the Arden's rehearsal hall, scenic design shop, and paint deck, and a third performance space, the 100-seat Bob and Selma Horan Studio Theatre. The additional space provided by the Hamilton gives the Arden the ability to support the development of multiple projects at the same time.

The Arden's Education Department includes Arden for All (AFA), our theatre access and education program for underserved young people; Arden Drama School, our after-school, Saturday, and summer camp classes for students in grades pre K-12; Teen Arden, an immersive after-school access program for Philadelphia-area based teenagers and the Arden Professional Apprentice Program, a nationally renowned comprehensive theatre management training program.