DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Shawnee Playhouse

Rebel Stages and the School of Visual and Performing Arts will present Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical (The Sixty-Minute Version), at The Shawnee Playhouse, for two weekends only, from Friday, March 14th through Sunday, March 23rd, 2025. This hilarious and heartwarming adaptation of Jeff Kinney's beloved book series, directed by Alana Glynn, stars local talent from The Poconos, including Hugh Rothweiler as Greg Heffley, Sebastian Pariso as Rowley Jefferson, Maelyn McCormick as Patty Farrell, Zach McDonnell as Rodrick Heffley, Crew Bunn as Frank Heffley, Natalie Gilbert as Susan Heffley, and Hannah Echevarría as Mrs. Clayton and Fregley's Mom. This family-friendly performance also spotlights Chase Cameron as Manny Heffley, Esther Vough as Chirag Gupta, Jude Miller as Fregley, Caroline Cortés as Bryce Anderson, Andre Perez as Joshie, Cassidy Garrison as Paulene, Chloe Sears as Yvette, and Sierra Huber as Claire.

This extremely amusing musical takes audiences on a journey through the trials and tribulations of middle school with Greg Heffley, an ambitious but awkward kid, who simultaneously stumbles through navigating friendships, family, and school mishaps. This hilarious story features a lively score, dynamic choreography, and a talented cast, and this production promises to bring laughter and joy to audiences of all ages.

Produced by Rebel Stages, this side-splitting show showcases an energetic ensemble, including Aiden Arocho, David Carmen, Jason Egan, Charlotte Egan, Sean Hines, Marina McDonnell, Benny McDonnell, Merissa Megna, River Miller, Abigail Perry, Mackenzie Rolleri, Claire Schubert, Ahdalei Schatzman, Charles Stanford, and Akyla Thomas. This performance also features a veteran creative technical team, which includes Brandon Hanks as executive director and founder of Reber Stages, Alana Glynn as Director, Emma Flanagan as Stage Manager, Crew Bunn as Music Director, Bri Rosa as Choreographer, Natalie Gilbert as Assistant Stage Manager, Christopher Cameron as Sound Designer, and Samantha Cameron as Press Writer.

Founded by veteran performer, Brandon Hanks, Rebel Stages is committed to producing high-quality, accessible theatre experiences that celebrate diversity and community engagement. Through innovative productions, Rebel Stages continues to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. The School of Visual and Performing Arts (SVPA) offers exceptional training in theater, dance, music, and visual arts, providing students with professional-level performance opportunities and arts education.

Don't miss this fun-filled musical event that will have audiences laughing, cheering, and relating to Greg's middle school struggles. Bring the whole family and experience the magic of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical!

