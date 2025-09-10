Clowning and Camp Collide in THE FINAL BADGE at Cannonball Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia audiences can earn a few laughs—and a shiver or two—when comedian and clown Sara Kantner brings her award-winning solo comedy The Final Badge to the Cannonball Festival, part of Philly Fringe. Performances run September 25–27 at the Asian Arts Initiative Storefront (1219 Vine St.).

Blending physical comedy, improvisation, audience interaction, and horror-tinged surprises, The Final Badge follows Charlie, an indefatigable scout leader determined to earn her last merit badge—no matter what, or who, stands in her way (including a very persuasive devil). Each performance invites the audience into the action, shaping a uniquely mischievous trek every night.

Developed at the 2024 Pittsburgh Fringe and a sell-out at the 2025 festival, the show earned Outstanding Solo Comedy Production at the 2025 Funniest of the Fringe Awards. One attendee raved, “She had us hooked within the first three minutes, and she didn’t even say a word.”

Kantner, a Pittsburgh-based comedian, clown, and educator, has appeared at the Montreal Clown Festival, Fun & Dumb Improv Festival, Second Best Improv Fest, and Detroit Improv Festival. She will also teach a three-hour character workshop on Sunday, September 28, as part of the festival.