Camp Media Theatre 2020 Will Go On With Revisions

Children ages 5 and up will be singing songs from "Frozen", "Matilda", "The Greatest Showman" and more during Camp Media Theatre 2020.

Camp Media Theatre will continue its tradition of having five two-week sessions during the day from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Some revisions have been made to the Camp due to a post-COVID-19 world.

The two-week sessions are Disney Camp (June 15-26), Frozen Camp (June 29-July 10), Broadway Kids (July 13-24), Greatest Show (July 27-August 7), and Current Broadway (August 10-21).Roger Ricker is Camp Manager and Acting Instructor, with Ben Kapilow as Music Director. Rickia Dallam, a former camper, will be the Choreographer.

Due to COVID-19, all Camp staff and Theatre staff will wear face masks. During instruction, they will wear face shields. There will be two or three groups of campers each day, depending on the size of each two-week session.

Other revisions include:The theatre (areas in which campers will use) will be disinfected prior to camp, and after each camp each day. The restrooms will also be disinfected twice daily.

There will be six-foot markers on the lobby floor and in theatre aisles

Proper distancing during lunch and snack sessions as much as possible.

Parents will need to prepay for snacks and beverages each day as no cash will be accepted. There will be staggered pick-up and drop-off by alphabetical order; will be curbside.

Children will have their temperature taken prior to entry. Campers will be escorted individually to the theatre, and parents should remain in their cars at drop-off and pick-up times. There will be single points of entry and exit each day.

will not be having camp shows at the end of each session. Each camp performance will be emailed in video form to the parents.

including educators, each adult staff member will have their temperature checked daily. If the temperature is at or above 100, the staff member will be sent home. The Media Theatre will do everything possible, according to CDC and PA guidelines to ensure the theatre is a 'safe' space for all involved. The stage will be prepped and disinfected, and there will be eight shields for business operation (including at the camp concession stand), and a supply of face masks. There will also have sanitizing stations set up around the theatre.

Even with these revisions, Camp Media Theatre will be a fun and educational daytime music theatre experience for children and tweens. The main priority, as always, is to ensure a pleasant atmosphere for the campers as they sing and dance to their favorite Broadway songs and utilize their acting skills on stage.

Each two-week session has space available. Register at mediatheatre.org or call 610-891-0100.

