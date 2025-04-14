'CAUSE IT'S MY BIRTHDAY, B*TCH! Will Be Performed as Part of Media Arts Council's Monthly New Play Reading Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Media Arts Council monthly new play reading series will present 'Cause It's My Birthday, B*tch!, by Michael Roche, on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 7:30pm.

The story focuses on two estranged brothers, Andrew and Ryan. Andrew's wish to happily celebrate his birthday is upended when his estranged brother Ryan re-enters his life like a tornado, asking to crash on his couch for a few days. As the two brothers communicate, it is unclear if Ryan really wants to make amends, or steal a valuable baseball that was given to Andrew from their grandmother. To add fuel to the fire, Andrews outspoken friend Jane has arrived, and Ryan has kidnapped a Delivery Guy.

The cast includes Jason Tokarski, Ryan Walden, Miriam Walton and Mekhi Postell. The MAC Play Reading series will be held at the Media Fellowship House, 302 South Jackson Street, Media, PA, 19063. Tickets are $10.00

