Bucks County Playhouse to Debut WOMEN OF NOTE Series in 2026

Bucks County Playhouse will launch a new performance series, Women of Note, in 2026, spotlighting distinctive female artists whose work bridges generations and musical traditions.

The inaugural season will feature two announced performances: Meow Meow on March 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Storm Large on May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Meow Meow was named as one of the “Top Performers of the Year” by The New Yorker and praised as “sensational” by The Times (UK), a “diva of the highest order” by the New York Post, “The Queen of Chanson” by Berliner Zeitung and “a phenomenon” by the Australian press. Storm Large rose to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS television series Rock Star: Supernova, building a devoted international following. She later appeared on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent.

All performances will take place on the Playhouse's mainstage at 70 S. Main St. in New Hope. Tickets range from $44 to $79 and are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121.

The Women of Note series was an idea suggested by Bucks County Playhouse board member Mitch Berlin, programmed by Producing Director Alexander Fraser and underwritten by Anna Bourne, Pamela Crawford and Kerrie MacPherson.

“I wanted to see a series that celebrates women whose artistry defies easy categorization — performers with bold voices, distinctive points of view and a real connection to audiences,” Berlin said. “Women of Note is about spotlighting artists who feel both of the moment and timeless.”

The Playhouse created the series to highlight female artists who have emerged on the cultural scene with unique talents and memorable performance styles. Artists featured in Women of Note are selected for their ability to appeal to both younger audiences and longtime arts patrons.

While not intentionally programmed that way, the first two artists in the series share a connection to the internationally renowned music group Pink Martini. Both performers draw on popular song traditions while incorporating a distinctly European and international flair.

“Meow Meow and Storm Large are the perfect artists to launch this new series: each blends high-art musicality with an irreverent humor that transforms cabaret into unpredictable, immersive experiences,” Fraser said. “Women of Note gives us a chance to curate a new program that we hope attracts both new and loyal audiences eager for something new.

Meow Meow

March 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired and terrified audiences worldwide with genre-defying performances and sell-out engagements at venues including New York's Lincoln Center, Berlin's Bar Jeder Vernunft, London's West End and the Sydney Opera House.

Her award-winning solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch and Mikhail Baryshnikov, as well as numerous international arts festivals. A prolific creator of original music, theater and dance-theater, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson. Her credits include performances in Kurt Weill's Threepenny Opera in Paris and London with the London Philharmonic and Seven Deadly Sins with Orchestra Victoria, along with appearances with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Oregon Symphony, Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Bergen Philharmonic.

Her recordings with frequent collaborators composer Iain Grandage and the Wild Dog Orchestra include Vamp, Songs from a Little Match Girl and Mermaid. Her most recent album, Hotel Amour, recorded with Thomas M. Lauderdale of Pink Martini, features duets with Rufus Wainwright, the late Michel Legrand and The Von Trapps, along with original songs performed with members of Pink Martini and the Oregon Symphony.

Storm Large

May 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Storm Large is widely known as one of the lead singers for the internationally renowned band Pink Martini and as a musician, actor, playwright and author. After spending the 1990s singing in San Francisco clubs, Large relocated to Portland, Ore., where a last-minute performance opportunity in 2002 launched a renewed career that quickly expanded to international stages. Her recent highlights include debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Seattle Symphony, as well as return engagements with major orchestras in Houston, Detroit, Toronto and London. She continues to tour concert halls nationwide with her band Le Bonheur and as a guest on Michael Feinstein's Shaken & Stirred tour.

Large has performed with artists including Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, K.D. Lang, Rufus Wainwright and George Clinton, and made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013 in Kurt Weill's Seven Deadly Sins. She is also the creator and star of the autobiographical musical memoir Crazy Enough, which has been performed internationally and was adapted into a memoir published by Simon & Schuster and awarded the 2013 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.