Barry Manilow Announces Exclusive Limited Engagement Arena Tour 'Manilow: Hits 2022'

Today, Grammy award winner and music icon Barry Manilow has announced a special six show arena tour - MANILOW: HITS 2022 - taking place this August with special guest David Koz. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive run kicks off this August, including UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Saturday, August 6.

UBS Arenaâ€¯at Belmont Parkâ€¯isâ€¯made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE.

The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 13th at 11am local time on Ticketmaster.com

American ExpressÂ® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 9th at 10AM local time through Thursday, May 12th at 10PM local time.

MANILOW: HITS 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu Aug 04 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Aug 05 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sat Aug 06 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Fri Aug 12 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Sat Aug 13 - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Sun Aug 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits and is ranked at the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.