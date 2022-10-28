Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUE MAN GROUP Arrives In Philadelphia For The Holidays, December 27 - 31

Smash hit phenomenon returns to PhillyÂ for first time in almost 10 years!

Oct. 28, 2022 Â 

The all-new North American tour of Blue Man Group returns to Philadelphia for the first time in nearly 10 years when the popular entertainment phenomenon arrives December 27 - 31 at the Miller Theater on the Campus - presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

"For fans of the unexpected, the joyful, the mesmerizing, and the musical, Blue Man Group is the answer," said Frances Egler, Senior Director of Programming and Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "An award-winning sensation, these bald, blue men are back in Philadelphia by popular demand after almost a decade, just in time for the holiday season."

More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group. It's everything you know and love about Blue Man Group - signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy -the men are still blue, but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Blue Man Group is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. The performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and world tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows, including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan), and CaldeiraÌƒo do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, Blue Man Group has contributed to various film & TV scores and released multiple albums, including the Grammy nominated Audio. A rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The Blue Man Group North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high-definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is Blue Man Group.

Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online atâ€¯www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Seeâ€¯www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.


