Ardmore Brings Touch Of France To Main Line With New Bastille Day Block Party

Vive la France! The Bercy, Delice et Chocolat and Ardmore Initiative present the debut of Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party this Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Celebrate your love of French food and culture with an all-day party thrown in honor of the 230th anniversary of the storming of the Bastille. Station Avenue at Lancaster will be closed down and filled with French and French-inspired food, pastries, wine, cocktails, music, live entertainment, can can dancers and more. Revel under the blue skies and sunshine with your family - as this is an all ages event. Ardmore is one of over 50 towns and cities across the United States that will celebrate this national French holiday in 2019. Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party will also kick-off Ardmore Restaurant Week, which runs July 15 to 28. Bastille Day Block Party is free and open to all. Tickets for the wine garden portion of the event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Start the day off early with a special Bastille Day grand Brunch Buffet at The Bercy from 10:00am to 3:00pm for $25 per person. For Block Party and Brunch information, visit www.thebercy.com/upcomingevents. For French Wine Garden tickets, visit Ardmore Bastille Day Block Party on Eventbrite or call 610-589-0500. Event is rain or shine.



"Ardmore is bringing a taste of France to the Main Line for our first-ever Bastille Day Block Party," said The Bercy co-owner Justin Weathers. "In France, Bastille Day - or La Fete Nationale - is celebrated across the countryside with outdoor dances, picnics, parties and neighborhood gatherings. We wanted to bring people together like that on the Main Line to share our love of French culture, food and wine. We are excited to start a brand new tradition and signature event in Downtown Ardmore. Come join us and bring the family!"



Party in the street on Station Avenue, in front of the SEPTA station, with French cuisine, wine, music, dance and much more. Entertainment will include can can dancers from the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet from 11:00am to 1:00pm, and live music with French Cookin' from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. French Cookin' is a New York-based Blues band playing a wide variety of styles, all firmly rooted in the Blues. Ranging from the Delta to Chicago Blues, back down to Texas and Louisiana "second line", we add our own unique touch to present a new look at a vital American art form.



Outdoor family fun will include bocce ball and corn hole games, moon bounce, face painting, bracelet making and arts and crafts from Mudroom. Make sure to stop inside Mudroom, located on Station Avenue on the festival footprint, for silk screening and ceramic Eiffel towers to paint and for purchase. Cool off with Ardmore' very own Parlor scooping up special $1.00 mini cones for kids of all ages.



Food and drink options abound with offerings from Delice et Chocolat and The Bercy. Delice will present a selection of French quiches, crepes, cakes, pastries, croissants, coffee, and more -both inside their cafe and outside on the street. Look for more than a dozen varieties of their award-winning macarons.



The Bercy will present an outdoor French Wine Garden sponsored by Veuve Clicquot. Taste wines from around the country for $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Selections will include rose', champagne and sparkling wines, including Veuve Clicquot, Bridge Lane Cab Franc, LI NY, Tour Gatigne Grenache, Languedoc FR, and Croix de la Roche Cremant de Bordeaux, FR, plus Kronenberg beer. The Bercy will also be pouring two special Bastille Day cocktails, St-Germain Cocktail (St-Germain, club soda and prosecco with a lemon garnish) and Le Fizz (Grey Goose, Lime juice, club soda, and optional splash of prosecco). For those seeking a non-alcoholic cocktail, quench your thirst with the Cucumber Limeade Cocktail.



From the kitchen, look for The Bercy to serve French-inspired street food outside, including merguez sausage sandwiches, on house made demi baguette, plus Bercy burgers and fruit cups. Inside, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, enjoy a Bastille Day Grand Brunch Buffet featuring an omelette station, waffle station, salad bar, pastries, desserts and selection of hot breakfast buffet items including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and breakfast potatoes. Reservations available at OpenTable.com/thebercy. The grand brunch buffet is $25 per person.



Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party is presented by The Bercy, Delice et Chocolat and Ardmore Initiative, along with local neighboring businesses. The festival itself is free to attend, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. Admission to the French Wine Garden requires a separate ticket. Rain or shine.



Downtown Ardmore is accessible via the Regional Rail and public transportation. Ardmore welcomes expanded parking with a new parking lot at One Ardmore Place at 24 Cricket Avenue. Street, meter and other parking lots are also available within walking distance of the festivities.



Ardmore's Bastille Day Block Party is a brand-new signature event that will also double as the kick-off for Ardmore Restaurant Week, which runs July 15th to July 28th. The Bercy and Delice join 20 restaurants participating. Diners will enjoy prix fixe, two-course lunch menus at either $10 or $15. For dinner, look for three-course, prix fixe menus at either $15, $25 or $35. Tax and gratuity are not included. View restaurant offerings, detailed menus, and make reservations at www.ArdmoreRestaurantWeek.com.



Bastille Day joins other major events in Ardmore, such as Ardmore Restaurant Week, Ardmore Oktoberfest, Ardmore's Taste with a View, Cricket Cringle, and the Spring and Fall Antique and Vintage Market series. For more about Ardmore Restaurant Week and other events coming to Downtown Ardmore, visit DestinationArdmore.com. Plan your next visit to the Main Street of the Main Line!



The Bercy is a modern take on the classic French brasserie, serving dinner, lunch, and weekend brunch. Featuring approachable, classically inspired brasserie cuisine with a selection of wood-fired rotisserie, freshly extruded pastas, and an array of steakhouse style cuts. The 40-seat bar also features an extended raw bar area showcasing daily selections of towering displays of fresh oysters, shrimp cocktails, and other fresh seafood. An extensive value-driven wine and cocktail program, included a curated list of wines by the bottle and glass, provide the perfect compliment to any experience. The Bercy is presented by Justin Weathers and Executive Chef Joe Monnich, who also own Stove & Tap in Landsdale, Al Pastor in Exton, Stove & Tap coming to Frazer in summer 2019.



Delice et Chocolat is a family-owned pastry shop located in the heart of Admore's Historic District just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hailing from Grenoble, France, brothers Joseph and Antonie Amrani combine their business and culinary experiences to provide authentic French foods ranging from pain au chocolat to croque monsieur. Between Joseph's 25 years in the restaurant industry and Antonie's culinary talents, developed at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier culinary school in Paris, your experience at Delice & Chocolat will have you coming back for seconds. Also contributing to the business are Joseph's wife and part-owner, Angela Cheng. His son, Nicholas Amrani provides social media and marketing services.



Founded in 1993, the Ardmore Initiative is the business district authority for Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The mission of the Ardmore Initiative is to manage the business improvement district in Ardmore, PA, to improve the business mix, to foster the preservation and development of downtown's historic buildings, be an advocate for business and property owners, promote the downtown for the benefit of all Ardmore residents, and to partner with the Township of Lower Merion and area community organizations.



Ardmore Initiative's vision for Downtown Ardmore is to create a welcoming, walkable, and inclusive downtown that offers a vibrant business mix, including family-friendly independent and national retail stores and service businesses. Ardmore's specialty food shops and restaurants build on the already robust reputation as a regional dining destination. Downtown serves as a vital destination for all Ardmore residents and visitors, with shops and eateries to meet every budget. The year-long calendar of well-regarded and highly anticipated special events look to make memories for generations of Lower Merion residents and shoppers. For more information, visit www.ArdmoreInitiative.org





