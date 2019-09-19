Annenberg Center Presents SUGAR SKULL!, A Día De Los Muertos Musical Adventure

The Annenberg Center presents SUGAR SKULL!, a Dia de los Muertos Musical Adventure for families, Saturday, September 28, at 1 PM.

Created by Mexico Beyond Mariachi, Sugar Skull! is a joyous look at the vibrant heart of Mexican culture in which young Vita wonders why her family is throwing a party for deceased loved ones. When a candy skeleton in her beloved grandmother's cemetery suddenly springs to life, she finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos. Tickets are available at AnnenbergCenter.org.

Family Programming at the Annenberg Center in the 2019-20 Season

The Annenberg Center's 2019-20 season of family programs also includes MUMMENSCHANZ / you & me (February 16) in which theatrical whimsy meets silent storytelling by an uber creative Swiss troupe; the 35th annual Philadelphia Children's Festival (May 7-9); and a fantastical Wonderland where the human body has no limits and nothing is what it appears in the U.S. premiere of MOMIX's Alice (June 11-13).

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts serves as a major cultural destination and crossroads connecting Penn and the greater Philadelphia region through innovative human expression in theatre, music, dance, and film, serving an annual audience of over 60,000. The Annenberg Center also serves as a key resource for the arts at Penn, connecting master artists with Penn students in support of and as an enhancement to the arts curriculum. Student performing arts groups are also key users of the Annenberg Center's multiple performance and rehearsal spaces, while also staffing many operational roles throughout the academic year. In reflection of Penn's core values as a world-respected academic institution, the Annenberg Center emphasizes artistic and intellectual excellence, diversity, and rigor in its presentations; prioritizes broad inclusiveness in the artists, audiences, and groups it serves; manages outstanding performance, conference, and meeting facilities; and stresses comprehensive event planning, production support, and customer service. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a major provider of performing arts access for school children and actively engages a broad range of primary, secondary, and post-secondary student audiences and inclusive constituencies from the campus, community, and greater Philadelphia region. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You