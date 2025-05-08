Alli Mauzey and Alyssa Fox to Present GOOD WITCH BAD WITCH at Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse will welcome Broadway stars Alli Mauzey and Alyssa Fox in the concert “Good Witch Bad Witch.” The production will be presented in two performances on Saturday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Mauzey and Fox, who portrayed Glinda and Elphaba in Broadway’s “Wicked,” bring powerhouse vocals, playful banter and Broadway magic to the Playhouse stage in this concert that has been delighting audiences nationwide. The family-friendly show is part of the Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series, which features nationally acclaimed performers and complements its year-round Mainstage programming. This year’s Mainstage season includes “The Apple Boys,” running May 2–25, and “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical,” running June 20 through July 20, as well as “She Loves Me” running from August 15 – September 14, and finally, “Elf: The Musical” from November 21 to January 4.

Mauzey most recently starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning “Kimberly Akimbo” as Pattie. Her Broadway credits include Glinda in “Wicked,” Ernestina in “Hello, Dolly!,” Lenora in “Cry-Baby” (for which she received a Theatre World Award and Drama League nomination), Brenda in “Hairspray,” and a special guest appearance in “Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.” Her New York credits also include “The Golden Apple” and “It’s a Bird...It’s a Plane...It’s Superman” at New York City Center Encores, and the Off-Broadway production of “Red Eye of Love.” Regionally, she has appeared in “City of Angels” (Reprise, Los Angeles), “110 in the Shade” (Pasadena Playhouse), and “Little Shop of Horrors” (The Muny), for which she received a Kevin Kline Award nomination.

Fox is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in Broadway’s “Wicked,” where she led the company during its 20th anniversary celebration. A veteran of the production for 14 years, she began as an understudy in the San Francisco company before completing multiple standby and leading contracts on tour and Broadway. She also contributed vocals to the upcoming “Wicked” film adaptation. Fox starred as Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” with the closing company of the national tour and originated the Elsa standby role in the original Broadway cast. Additional credits include “Frozen” (North Shore Music Theatre), “Cats” (Starring Buffalo), “Disney Princess – The Concert,” and appearances with Disney Concerts. She also performed in NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” alongside “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz and McKenzie Kurtz.

