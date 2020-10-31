Acting Without Boundaries Raises Awareness For All Abilities Month

On October 20th Acting Without Boundaries outreach program, AWB Melodies, made a presentation for All Abilities Month to the first thru eighth grade students at Holy Child Academy in Drexel Hill, PA.

Maria Cefferatti, AWB's Music Director and AWB Jr Artistic Director and Christine Rouse, AWB's Founder and Executive Director talked to the students about people with physical disabilities and the many abilities they have.

The students participated in a disability sensitivity activity. The activity involved student volunteers who put socks on their hands and then tried to button up a shirt with socks on their hands. This activity taught students what it might be like to not be able to use your hands with full dexterity.

With the help of technology and a large screen, the highlight of the day was zooming with the AWB Actors who answered many great questions from the students. The students were engaged, and it was a fulfilling program for all who participated, highlighting AWB's mission of disability awareness.

