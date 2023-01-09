Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT: New Play That Explores The Personal Effects Of The Overdose Crisis Opens At Philadelphia's Simpatico Theatre

Performances run January 11 - 28, 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Simpatico Theatre is preparing for the premiere of a new play that explores the personal effects of the ongoing overdose crisis in America. A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT, co-created by Charlie and Adam DelMarcelle, is a moving and impactful one-man show that is part performance, part art installation, that runs January 11 - 28, 2023 at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake Theatre (302 S. Hicks St. Philadelphia, PA 19102). Tickets are pay what you can.

"Adam and Charlie have been on the front lines addressing this epidemic in a variety of ways," notes Simpatico Artistic Director Allison Heishman. "A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT serves as a living memorial for those who have gone, those who have been left behind, and those we may never know."

In 2014, Adam and Charlie DelMarcelle, the co-creators of the show, lost their brother to an opioid overdose. Their loss catapulted their family into a community of Americans whose lives have been impacted by the increasingly devastating overdose epidemic. A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT will be performed by Barrymore Award-winning actor Charlie, featuring the artwork of activist printmaker Adam. Over the course of the performance installation, Charlie will share first person accounts collected from the family and friends of victims of the current overdose crisis.

In addition to the physical performance, Simpatico will provide a deeper look at the ways the overdose epidemic impacts our community. The company will be presenting a series of supplemental programming throughout the show's run, featuring reporters, clinical health professionals, and artists who will discuss support resources for audience and community members. The programs include:

MSW Ed Baker: Baker, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Alcohol/Drug Counselor (Retired) with over 30 years of experience working with people with Substance Use Disorder, their families and communities, will join audiences after the performance on January 14. He is currently an Independent Addiction/Recovery Educational Consultant and Presenter. He hosts and produces the Addiction Recovery Channel (ARC), a public TV interview show featuring noted leaders in the Addictions field. An educator and student of addiction and recovery, Ed continuously strives to contribute to the eventual elimination of stigma. He has been in recovery for 36 years.

Filmmaker and Producer Joe Gietl: Gietl helped produce Mariah: Acts of Resistance, a short documentary about the opioid epidemic. Joe is also 12 years sober from opiates. He has worked extensively with harm reduction agencies in the upstate New York area performing Narcan training for groups small and large. Other duties included handing out clean supplies for drug users, as well as providing resources and support if and when someone is ready for treatment. Joe is a firm believer in meeting people "where they're at" in their journey to recovery and hopes through his filmmaking and art (which he attributes to helping save his life when he was actively using) that he can help shine a light on the reality of addiction and the complexities of the issues we face as a community to help better serve those in need. He will present after the performance on January 21.

Reporter Christopher Moraff: Moraff has spent over a decade reporting on the intersection of policing, criminal justice and civil liberties. He will present after the performance on January 27. His immersion reporting from Kensington, Philadelphia, has earned him a reputation as an expert on injection drug culture and the fentanyl crisis. His work has appeared in publications including the Daily Beast, the Washington Post and Al Jazeera America. He is co-host of the podcast Narcotica, and curator of the stock photo site StashHouse.org.

